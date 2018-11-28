May’s Service Center Keeps Your Vehicle in Top Condition This Winter.
Advertisement
Winter can be tough on your car. We’ve already had a taste of winter snow and ice, so get ready for more with May’s Service Center.
Keeping your car properly maintained is the best way to avoid problems before they become major repairs. That’s especially important with all of the challenging driving conditions that come with winter, like snow, ice, and freezing cold temperatures.
When your car is well maintained, it runs better, uses less fuel and substantially lowers the cost of operating your vehicle. That’s why it’s so important to have a service center you can trust. That’s why you will want to rely on May’s Service Center.
Since today’s automobiles are engineered to such a higher level of quality, properly maintaining your vehicle and dealing with those repair issues as they arise could easily allow it to continue to provide good service to you for 200,000 miles and beyond.
May’s Service Center strives to keep your vehicle operating at peak efficiency. If a breakdown ever does occur or repairs are needed, we have the knowledge, experience, tools and information to get you back on the road and driving again as quickly as possible.
May’s Service Center is a full service auto repair shop that provides a wide range of automobile services. You will be hard pressed to find the same level of expertise and service that their auto mechanic specialists provide. With years of experience working on both import and domestic vehicles of all makes and models, they work with you to find cost effective repair and maintenance solutions.
It’s important to have an auto repair facility that you can trust and they strive to be your first choice for all of your automotive repair and maintenance needs, no matter how large or small. They take the time to talk to you about your vehicle, because they believe that understanding through education is the foundation of a positive service experience.
May’s Service Center is conveniently located on Route 501 just north of Lititz at 940 Furnace Hills Pike. Give us a call today at 717-625-1906 or visit our webpage at maysservicecenter.com, where you can now book an appointment online. Don’t forget to like us on Facebook to stay informed about specials and announcements.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
May’s Service Center Keeps Your Vehicle in Top Condition This Winter.
Winter can be tough on your car. We’ve already had...
-
Celebrate the Season at Zig’s Bakery and Café
Snickerdoodles dusted with cinnamon. Melt-in-your-mouth Moravian sugar cake. Sugar cookies...
-
Balsbaugh named principal of Bonfield Elementary
Warwick School District welcomed a new principal to John R....
-
Martha K. Kready, 93, owned Kready’s Fruit Stand, active at Ruhl’s UMC, devoted to her family
Martha K. Kready, 93, of Manheim, beloved wife, mother, grandmother...
-
H. Eugene ‘Gene’ Brown, 83, worked at Air Products, Armstrong, enjoyed hunting, fishing
H. Eugene “Gene” Brown, 83, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Olga Janette Colon, 53, adventurer, loved the beach, her grandchildren, made friends easily
Olga Janette “Janet” Colon, 53, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Wilbur project updated
No tax hike proposed in 2019 Lititz budget Developers preparing...
-
May’s Service Center Keeps Your Vehicle in Top Condition This Winter.
Winter can be tough on your car. We’ve already...
-
Celebrate the Season at Zig’s Bakery and Café
Snickerdoodles dusted with cinnamon. Melt-in-your-mouth Moravian sugar cake. Sugar...
-
Balsbaugh named principal of Bonfield Elementary
Warwick School District welcomed a new principal to John...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Joanne klee says:
-
-
Joni Boyer says: