May’s Service Center Keeps Your Vehicle in Top Condition This Summer
As you get ready to head off on summer vacation and summertime activities, you want to make sure your car is in top condition.
You can count on May’s Service Center to help you keep your car properly maintained so that you can avoid problems before they become major repairs. When your car is well maintained, it runs better, uses less fuel, and substantially lowers the cost of operating your vehicle.
If you are looking for a new car service center, especially if your previous service provider has closed, you will want to consider May’s Service Center. As a family-owned business, they focus on being the service center you can trust.
May’s Service Center strives to keep your vehicle operating at peak efficiency. If a breakdown ever does occur or repairs are needed, they have the knowledge, experience, tools, and information to get you back on the road and driving again as quickly as possible.
Since today’s automobiles are engineered to such a higher level of quality, properly maintaining your vehicle and dealing with those repair issues as they arise could easily allow it to continue to provide good service to you for 200,000 miles and beyond.
May’s Service Center is a full service auto repair shop that provides a wide range of automobile services. They have years of experience working on both import and domestic vehicles of all makes and models and can work with you to find cost effective repair and maintenance solutions.
It’s important to have an auto repair facility that you can trust, so make May’s Service Center your first choice for all of your automotive repair and maintenance needs. They will take the time to talk to you about your vehicle, because they believe that understanding through education is the foundation of a positive service experience.
May’s Service Center is conveniently located on Route 501 just north of Lititz at 940 Furnace Hills Pike. Give May’s a call today at 717-625-1906 or visit the webpage at maysservicecenter.com, where you can now book an appointment online. Don’t forget to like May’s on Facebook to get details on specials.business-review061219
