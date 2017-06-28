- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Lititz Podiatry: Not Your Big Box Podiatrist
As healthcare trends toward large groups of practitioners, visits can become less personal, and many patients leave the office unsure of the nature of their problem and what can be done about it.
We, at Lititz Podiatry, believe in the time-honored manner of giving personalized care. To us, you are not just a number, but a valued individual and member of our community. We listen and take the time needed to fully evaluate your needs and tailor your treatment protocol. Continuity of care is ensured by letting you see the same doctor each and every visit, reducing confusion and error.
It is also part of our mission to help reduce the foot problems of the adult population by addressing easily corrected foot issues in the younger members of families, before they become larger and more permanent deformities. You are likely to notice these problems in the young as they show pain or decreased activity.
The elderly, as well as youngsters, have their own set of problems. Foot deformities, increasing with age, can produce a more restrictive gait. Sense of balance diminishes, which can lead to falling. Much of this can be prevented with changes in footwear or inserts, which are minor changes compared to surgical corrections that may not be necessary.
So, when you need foot care, you will find friendly, personalized, professional help with Dr. Kenneth Kilgore and the staff of Lititz Podiatry. We are ready to serve your needs and the needs of your children and elderly loved ones.
Call Lititz Podiatry at 626-7666, to make an appointment for all your foot care needs. Your feet are in good hands with Lititz Podiatry.
