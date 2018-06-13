Lititz Podiatry: Your Feet Are in Good Hands
From the moment you step into the office of Lititz Podiatry, you are welcomed with a friendly greeting.
No matter what your foot issues are, whether you have heel pain, hammertoe, blisters, bunions, corns, calluses, heel spurs, ingrown toenails, or toenail fungus, you can find the relief you need to have healthier feet without the pain that can impact your life in so many ways.
“We are not a big box podiatrist,” says Kenneth Kilgore, D.P.M., foot and ankle specialist at Lititz Podiatry at the Warwick Center.
“We get to know our patients and we work with you to understand your foot issues.
As Dr. Kilgore notes, healthcare trends toward large groups of practitioners often make visits less personal. Many patients leave the office unsure of the nature of their problem and what can be done about it.
Lititz Podiatry believes in the time-honored tradition of personalized service. To them, you are not just a number, but a valued individual and member of the community. They know your name and they listen, taking the time to fully evaluate your needs and tailor your treatment protocol.
Continuity of care is ensured by letting you see the same doctor each and every visit, reducing confusion and error.
Part of Lititz Podiatry’s mission is to help reduce the foot problems of the adult population by addressing easily corrected foot issues in the younger members of families, before they become larger and more permanent deformities.
The elderly, as well as youngsters, have their own set of problems.
Foot deformities, increasing with age, can produce a more restrictive gait. Sense of balance diminishes, which can lead to falling.
Much of this can be prevented with changes in footwear or inserts, which are minor changes compared to surgical corrections that patients might think would be necessary.
So, when you need foot care, you will find friendly, personalized, professional help with Dr. Kenneth Kilgore and the staff of Lititz Podiatry. They are ready to serve your needs, the needs of your children and the needs of your elderly loved ones.
Call Lititz Podiatry at 717-626-7666, to make an appointment for all your foot care needs. Your feet are in good hands with Lititz Podiatry.SY 3950792-1
