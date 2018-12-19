Light Up the Holidays with Webber Electric, Inc.
Advertisement
When it comes to electrical services, the name to know is Webber Electric, Inc.
Whether you are renovating your kitchen or bath, or you are interested in adding landscape lighting to accent your home, or you live in an older home with outdated wiring, Webber Electric can meet your needs.
Established in 1935, Webber Electric is owned by Mike and Sharon Shelly of Manheim. The third-generation family business was started in the mid-1930s by Mike’s maternal grandfather Paul Webber. The tradition of servicing the community’s electrical needs has continued for more than 80 years, keeping up with all the latest technology and changes over the decades.
As a residential and commercial electrical contractor, Webber Electric handles everything from new construction to service upgrades. They specialize in older home rewiring, making your home safer and up to date with new wiring that meets safety and efficiency codes.
You would be surprised to know of all the services they provide, right down to troubleshooting problems like lights that don’t work to complete additions and remodeling projects. If you are remodeling your kitchen or bath, Webber Electric can handle the electrical work for all the features and appliances you wish to add. They handle knob and tube removal. They also do central vacuum installations with replacement parts such as hoses and tools.
Outdoors, Webber Electric serves your needs for landscape and shrubbery lighting that can give your home a great new look and added security. They handle soffet and post lighting for homes and businesses, as well as parking lot lighting and emergency and exit lighting. They have aerial bucket truck service as well.
Whenever you have a troubleshooting need or you plan an electrical update, you can rely on the experience and dedication of Webber Electric.
“We are committed to complete your project with the highest quality at an affordable price,” says Mike Shelly, adding that they always respect your home or business, and treat it with care, cleaning up when they are finished with your job and even wearing surgical booties when necessary to protect your carpeting or flooring.
Webber Electric may be founded in tradition, but their equipment is the very latest in state-of-the-art technology with premium grade materials. Fully licensed and insured (PA004635), Webber Electric is a name you can trust. Call today for a free quote today at 717-665-4500.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Clutch shots by Williamson, Pyle boost the Warwick girls
Lady Warriors improve to 3-2 overall It was just like...
-
Young Lady Barons making strides
More than anything else, the Manheim Central girls basketball team...
-
Warriors show ‘will to win’
Open league play with big wins over MT, Hempfield If...
-
Triumphant return: Beebe takes third place at SnowRoller
Rylan Beebe authored quite a storybook tale last Saturday. It...
-
An ‘Angel’ earns his wings
Craig Groff is a flying ‘angel’ who’s lucky to be...
- Posted December 19, 2018
- 1
-
Light Up the Holidays with Webber Electric, Inc.
When it comes to electrical services, the name to know...
-
Hesses celebrate 60th anniversary
On Dec. 21, 1958, Mr. Samuel Hess and Miss...
-
Clutch shots by Williamson, Pyle boost the Warwick girls
Lady Warriors improve to 3-2 overall It was just...
-
Young Lady Barons making strides
More than anything else, the Manheim Central girls basketball...
-
Warriors show ‘will to win’
Open league play with big wins over MT, Hempfield...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Mary k Groff says:
-
Marianne says:
-
Tim B says: