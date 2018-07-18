Home   >   Business   >   Let May’s Service Center Keep Your Vehicle in Top Condition This Summer

Let May’s Service Center Keep Your Vehicle in Top Condition This Summer

It’s no secret that keeping your car properly maintained is the best way to avoid problems before they become major repairs. That’s especially important for your upcoming summer road trips.

When your car is well maintained, it runs better, uses less fuel and substantially lowers the cost of operating your vehicle. That’s why it’s so important to have a service center you can trust. That’s why you will want to rely on May’s Service Center.

Since today’s automobiles are engineered to such a higher level of quality, properly maintaining your vehicle and dealing with those repair issues as they arise could easily allow it to continue to provide good service to you for 200,000 miles and beyond.

At May’s Service Center we strive to keep your vehicle operating at peak efficiency. If a breakdown ever does occur or repairs are needed, we have the knowledge, experience, tools and information to get you back on the road and driving again as quickly as possible.

May’s Service Center is a full service auto repair shop that provides a wide range of automobile services. You will be hard pressed to find the same level of expertise and service that our auto mechanic specialists provide. We have years of experience working on both import and domestic vehicles of all makes and models and can work with you to find cost effective repair and maintenance solutions.

We understand the importance of having an auto repair facility that you can trust and we strive to be your first choice for all of your automotive repair and maintenance needs, no matter how large or small. We will take the time to talk to you about your vehicle, because we believe that understanding through education is the foundation of a positive service experience.

May’s Service Center is conveniently located on Route 501 just north of Lititz at 940 Furnace Hills Pike.  Give us a call today at 717-625-1906 or visit our webpage at maysservicecenter.com, where you can now book an appointment online.  Don’t forget to like us on Facebook to stay informed about specials and announcements.

In case you haven’t seen our latest facebook post, any May’s Service Center invoice from July 5 2018 to Sept. 15 2018 earns an entry to win a pair of tickets to the sold out Lititz Craft Beer Fest. We hope to see you soon!

