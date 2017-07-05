- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Kissel Hill Family Care Offers Care for You and Your Family
Kissel Hill Family Care cares for all members of your family. They are proud to offer care throughout the life span, with the goal of meeting your needs with a caring, compassionate spirit and a solid professional approach. Th eir staff is dedicated to their mission statement.
At Kissel Hill Family Care, they provide a full line of medical care for the entire family, including preventative care in diabetes, hypertension, lab work, EKGs, audiograms, women’s health care and gynecological exams. They offer school and sports physicals, as well as DOT physicals and osteopathic manipulative medicine for back and skeletal pain.
They visit area nursing homes. They offer flexible immunization schedules by parent request. They are also Designated Civil Surgeons through the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services.
Located at 116B West Airport Road, just across Route 501 from the Lancaster Airport, Kissel Hill Family Care is convenient for patients in Lititz, Manheim, Manheim Township and Lancaster. Your family center is Kissel Hill Family Care, where the emphasis is on prevention and maintaining your quality of life.
Dr. John Ginder is a native of Mount Joy, who completed his undergraduate work at Elizabethtown College, then went to Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his internship and family residency at Community Hospital of Lancaster and is board certified in family medicine, with more than 10 years of experience.
Mary Ginder, C.R.N.P., is a nurse practitioner who earned her degree from Millersville University. She has a special affinity for women’s health issues, caring for women of all ages, as well as children. She visits nursing homes, providing care for the senior population. She is also certified for medical examinations for CMV drivers by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Most major insurances are accepted. Hours are Monday and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday hours on an individual basis. Same day appointments are available. Kissel Hill Family Care offers 24/7 physician availability. Call for an appointment at 581-9000.
