Kimberly Mannon Is Your Trusted Gateway Realtor
Whether you are buying or selling property, the name you want to know is Kimberly Mannon of Gateway Realty, Inc.
Kimberly has been in the real estate business for more than three years, having been trained by a highly experienced veteran. She decided to work as an independent agent and has taken her love of Lititz to heart as a realtor.
“First and foremost it is important for me to put my Clients First by listening to their needs. As I get to know my clients, I will answer any questions and assist with details of the home buying or home selling process,” says Kimberly.
Ask her clients, and they will tell you that she keeps her promise of prompt communication and personable service throughout the entire process from start to finish, whether you are looking for a new home or selling an existing home.
You’ve probably seen Kimberly Mannon’s Gateway Realty signs around the Lititz area. She has sold historic properties on East Main Street, as well as family-friendly homes in the Lititz area. As a long-time Lititz resident, she has a special place in her heart for her hometown; however, she has listed and sold homes throughout Lancaster County and the surrounding area.
Kimberly and her family have lived in Lititz for nearly 22 years, and she graduated from Conestoga Valley. She has been very involved in Warwick High School activities and organizations with her daughters, who are both Warwick grads. Kimberly has volunteered and served as president of the Warwick Cross Country Parents Association. She also assists her husband Tom with his work in displaying wood carvings for the Lititz Art Show and Taste of Lititz. For many years, Kimberly worked for Armstrong World Industries, then as the Secretary at Warwick Middle School.
“Lititz has the charm and small town feel that is so difficult to find these days. The community may be small, but it has so much to offer with its unique shops, cozy restaurants and convenient access to just about everything,” says Kimberly.
Are you thinking of moving and looking for the perfect home for your family? Are you a first-time homebuyer who needs someone to guide you through the process? Are you seeking a desirable downtown property for business? No matter what your needs are, rely on the expertise of Kimberly Mannon and Gateway Realty. Call 717-333-1215 or email kimmannon@gmail.com. To find out more, check her Facebook account at Kimberly Mitchell Mannon, visit www.GatewayRealtyInc.com or call Gateway Realty directly at 717-560-5500.serving-you-101718
