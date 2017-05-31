Home   >   Business   >   Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning

Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning

Advertisement

By on May 31, 2017

Warm weather is surely on the way, and you’ll want to keep cool all summer long with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC.

You can count on the pros at Lanco to keep you cool in summer and warm in winter, with efficient, hard-working HVAC systems that make your home comfortable no matter what it’s like outside. Owned by partners Josh Diffenderfer and Andy Shenk since October 2008, Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning is located on Raspberry Lane in Lititz and serves the Lancaster County area.

“Our customers like dealing with a smaller, more personable company,” says Josh Diffenderfer. “Many of our customers go back to nine years ago when we started and are still with us today. Its not just about the business transaction, but we develop a relationship based on trust.”

Since choosing a heating system can be overwhelming, with so many different options, it’s always always best to consult a professional to explore what type of system fits your home needs and your budget.

Customers can count on Lanco to be honest, and provide the best solution possible for their situation. They take pride offering the best, most affordable option for your needs. It’s all about maintaining relationships.

Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning installs heat pumps, gas forced air furnaces, gas boilers, oil boilers, geothermal systems and more, from respected brands such as Amana, Rheem and Payne.

They are also a Climatemaster geothermal dealer. From installations to repairs and service, they are are primarily a residential company, but also handle some light commercial work. They can guide you through details like system sizing and efficiency when you upgrade an HVAC system, playing a significant role in overall energy savings.

“Having your HVAC system serviced annually is the best way to prolong the life of your HVAC system, as well as making sure the system has a clean air filter,” says Josh, reminding homeowners to make sure the air filter is not dirty or clogged.

If you are thinking about converting to natural gas, Lanco can help guide you through the process of this new trend and determine if it’s a good choice for your needs.

From upgrades to repairs to service, Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning is the name to know for year-round comfort. Call 627-0443 to find out more.

Download (PDF, 5.1MB)

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *