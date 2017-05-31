- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning
Advertisement
Warm weather is surely on the way, and you’ll want to keep cool all summer long with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC.
You can count on the pros at Lanco to keep you cool in summer and warm in winter, with efficient, hard-working HVAC systems that make your home comfortable no matter what it’s like outside. Owned by partners Josh Diffenderfer and Andy Shenk since October 2008, Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning is located on Raspberry Lane in Lititz and serves the Lancaster County area.
“Our customers like dealing with a smaller, more personable company,” says Josh Diffenderfer. “Many of our customers go back to nine years ago when we started and are still with us today. Its not just about the business transaction, but we develop a relationship based on trust.”
Since choosing a heating system can be overwhelming, with so many different options, it’s always always best to consult a professional to explore what type of system fits your home needs and your budget.
Customers can count on Lanco to be honest, and provide the best solution possible for their situation. They take pride offering the best, most affordable option for your needs. It’s all about maintaining relationships.
Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning installs heat pumps, gas forced air furnaces, gas boilers, oil boilers, geothermal systems and more, from respected brands such as Amana, Rheem and Payne.
They are also a Climatemaster geothermal dealer. From installations to repairs and service, they are are primarily a residential company, but also handle some light commercial work. They can guide you through details like system sizing and efficiency when you upgrade an HVAC system, playing a significant role in overall energy savings.
“Having your HVAC system serviced annually is the best way to prolong the life of your HVAC system, as well as making sure the system has a clean air filter,” says Josh, reminding homeowners to make sure the air filter is not dirty or clogged.
If you are thinking about converting to natural gas, Lanco can help guide you through the process of this new trend and determine if it’s a good choice for your needs.
From upgrades to repairs to service, Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning is the name to know for year-round comfort. Call 627-0443 to find out more.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
- Posted May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Penguin Hotel Restaurant Is Your Summertime Spot
Bet you wouldn’t think that a trip to the Penguin...
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
-
Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning
Warm weather is surely on the way, and you’ll want...
-
May’s Service Center: What You Should Know About Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that May’s...
-
Lititz Fireworks: Will this year’s show be the park’s grand finale?
Editor, Record Express, In 1846, Lititz resident Charles Getz put...
-
Residents react to downtown redevelopment plans
As expected, the Record Express’ exclusive on plans to repackage...
-
Robert M. Hess, 86, Korea vet, Rohrer’s Quarry retiree, outdoorsman, loved to joke and tell stories
Robert M. Hess, a 50-year resident of Lititz, passed away...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Penguin Hotel Restaurant Is Your Summertime Spot
Bet you wouldn’t think that a trip to the...
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft...
-
Keep Cool in Summer, Warm in Winter with Lanco Heating and Air Conditioning
Warm weather is surely on the way, and you’ll...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Marian L Shatto says:
-
aimee says:
-
Sheri Garman says: