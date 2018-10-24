Home   >   Business   >   John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts

John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts

Advertisement

By on October 24, 2018

Since the 1930s, John Weidman & Sons, Inc. has been keeping families warm and cozy in the winter.

A family-owned business, John Weidman & Sons started off in the coal business by John Weidman. After World War II, his sons joined the business as it transitioned to an oil company.

Today, John Weidman & Sons is a family business, with his granddaughter Carol Weidman Hill, her husband Paul Hill, and sons Paul Hill, Jr. and David Hill operating the business.

Serving residential and business customers, the company has advanced with the times, adopting the latest technology in energy-efficient heating and air conditioning. They provide a variety of equipment, including Bryant air conditioners, heat pumps and gas furnaces. Oil furnaces are from trusted manufacturers like Williamson and Thermopride. Boiler brands include Weil McLain, New Yorker and System 2000.

Through the years, John Weidman has always valued their customers and employees. The success of the company depends on serving their customers’ needs. Their aim is to have satisfied customers who know they have a heating and cooling company that offers dependable service throughout the seasons.

Along with sales and installation of new heating and cooling systems, John Weidman & Sons offers sales, service, and delivery of heating oil, kerosene and diesel fuel at competitive prices.

Even if you didn’t purchase your system from John Weidman, you can still call for service and upgrades. You’ll have peace of mind knowing you have a reliable company you can count on.

Now that fall is here, there is a crispness in the air. That’s a sure sign that winter is on the way and you will want to be sure your heating system is in top condition before it gets cold. Now is the time to arrange for maintenance of your furnace and to purchase fuel oil for the cold weather season.

It’s important for homeowners to know about their HVAC systems, so that they are up to date on yearly maintenance, keeping air filters clean and watching their fuel gauges.

They want to thank their customers for their business and the trust they have put in them over the many years.

Located at Rear 541 East Main Street, Ephrata, John Weidman & Sons can be reached 24-7 by calling 717-733-4161.

LR-serving-you-weidman-102418

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *