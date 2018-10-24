John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts
Advertisement
Since the 1930s, John Weidman & Sons, Inc. has been keeping families warm and cozy in the winter.
A family-owned business, John Weidman & Sons started off in the coal business by John Weidman. After World War II, his sons joined the business as it transitioned to an oil company.
Today, John Weidman & Sons is a family business, with his granddaughter Carol Weidman Hill, her husband Paul Hill, and sons Paul Hill, Jr. and David Hill operating the business.
Serving residential and business customers, the company has advanced with the times, adopting the latest technology in energy-efficient heating and air conditioning. They provide a variety of equipment, including Bryant air conditioners, heat pumps and gas furnaces. Oil furnaces are from trusted manufacturers like Williamson and Thermopride. Boiler brands include Weil McLain, New Yorker and System 2000.
Through the years, John Weidman has always valued their customers and employees. The success of the company depends on serving their customers’ needs. Their aim is to have satisfied customers who know they have a heating and cooling company that offers dependable service throughout the seasons.
Along with sales and installation of new heating and cooling systems, John Weidman & Sons offers sales, service, and delivery of heating oil, kerosene and diesel fuel at competitive prices.
Even if you didn’t purchase your system from John Weidman, you can still call for service and upgrades. You’ll have peace of mind knowing you have a reliable company you can count on.
Now that fall is here, there is a crispness in the air. That’s a sure sign that winter is on the way and you will want to be sure your heating system is in top condition before it gets cold. Now is the time to arrange for maintenance of your furnace and to purchase fuel oil for the cold weather season.
It’s important for homeowners to know about their HVAC systems, so that they are up to date on yearly maintenance, keeping air filters clean and watching their fuel gauges.
They want to thank their customers for their business and the trust they have put in them over the many years.
Located at Rear 541 East Main Street, Ephrata, John Weidman & Sons can be reached 24-7 by calling 717-733-4161.LR-serving-you-weidman-102418
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts
Since the 1930s, John Weidman & Sons, Inc. has been...
-
Ruth A. Huber, 88, Manheim H.S. grad, Noggles worker, teddy bear collector, liked Hersheypark
Ruth A. Huber, 88, of Manheim, passed away on Monday...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018
Norma Brenner, 90, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., entered into rest,...
-
Kenneth M. Earhart, 55, Warwick grad, Plouse Precision Mfg. worker, Boy Scout, avid outdoorsman
Kenneth M. Earhart, 55, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19,...
-
Earl E. Groff, 89, Keystone Mills worker, Amish transporter, active at his church
Earl E. Groff, 89, formerly of Gretna Springs, Manheim, passed...
-
Robert D. Eshleman, 85, Korean War vet, Alumax retiree, enjoyed attending grandkids’ activities
Robert D. Eshleman, 85, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday,...
-
Anna Maria Heisey, 85, mother of four, musician and poet with strong faith, enjoyed Bible study
Anna Maria Heisey, 85, of Manheim, formerly of Ephrata, transitioned...
-
John Weidman & Sons is Your Family Heating & Cooling Experts
Since the 1930s, John Weidman & Sons, Inc. has...
-
Ruth A. Huber, 88, Manheim H.S. grad, Noggles worker, teddy bear collector, liked Hersheypark
Ruth A. Huber, 88, of Manheim, passed away on...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 25, 2018
Norma Brenner, 90, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., entered into...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Dellie McClung says:
-
-
Rebecca Lister says: