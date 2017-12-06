Holiday Dreams Come to Life with ALL Renovations and Design
Advertisement
Lights twinkle and glimmer in the darkness each evening. Fresh evergreens, big red bows, and candlelight are everywhere. This time of year is so peaceful in so many ways.
When it’s time to get out those holiday decorations, it’s so exciting. But suddenly, the things that may have been bothering you about your space start to seem bigger than before.
The small doorways make bottlenecks when you entertain. You’ve always wanted a stunning mantle built out around the fireplace. An open floor plan would slow so much better. What if you had a beautiful banister to decorate for the season? And you could have that island to put cookies you made from your grandma’s recipe out on. And then eat one. Or two.
If you’re looking around and wishing your home looked like what you dream of, consider giving yourself a holiday gift you really want: an update to your space.
Working with ALL Renovation and Design, you can see that vision become a reality. You can open up your space, add some quality counters or flooring, and really make it shine. The experienced staff can help you add custom milled molding and a charming banister or fi replace mantel.
What the renovation company is known most for is bringing homeowners’ dreams to life. Clients say time and again that owner Amos Lapp and his team can take what you’re envisioning and make it come to life. You’ll sit down and have real conversations, get to know each other, and the staff at ALL Renovation and Design will formulate plans with materials and a design that brings everything you wanted together.
So next year when you get out your decorations, you’ll have that beautiful fireplace surround, or hardwood floors throughout your updated layout, or a fantastic banister to string garland on.
“We make sure we understand where our clients are coming from, what inspires them, and what they want their home to be like,” says Lapp. “We carefully work together to ensure it meets exactly what they’re looking for.”
To take a look at some of the renovation company’s work, visit their website www.allrd.com. You can also check out the many options at their showroom on Penryn Road in Manheim. You can get a hands-on feel for some ideas and meet the team.
“Not only do you see your wishes take shape, we’re known for being as unobtrusive as possible in your space. We communicate well and often, so you’ll know when we’ll be there, for how long, and we won’t leave any mess,” Lapp says.
You can plan out your updated home and have the space you always wanted at the holidays! Contact ALL Renovation and Design at 717-665-0470 or visit them on the web. Feel free to stop by the showroom anytime as well, at 88 S. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.serving-you
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Holiday Dreams Come to Life with ALL Renovations and Design
Lights twinkle and glimmer in the darkness each evening. Fresh...
-
Happy Holidays from Everyone at The Hill
The holidays are in full swing and at The Hill...
-
Landis takes over as school board president
Warwick School Board welcomed a new member, swore in three...
-
We need a Lititz Christmas, right this very minute
It was beginning to look and feel like Christmas in...
-
WHS students present ‘Wings of Joy’ this weekend
The Warwick High School Music Department will present its annual...
-
Finding the right Christmas tree
It was an unusually warm late fall day when Randy...
-
Christmas in the Park
Christmas season in downtown Lititz becomes official when the small...
-
Holiday Dreams Come to Life with ALL Renovations and Design
Lights twinkle and glimmer in the darkness each evening....
-
Happy Holidays from Everyone at The Hill
The holidays are in full swing and at The...
-
Landis takes over as school board president
Warwick School Board welcomed a new member, swore in...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Lucy Ford Findlay says:
-
Regina Adams Chandler says:
-
Fred and Marian Whitley says: