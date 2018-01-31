Hoffman Computer Associates Is the Name to Know for Your Computer Needs
Advertisement
No matter what your computer issues are, you can rely on Hoffman Computer Associates of Lititz for the support you need.
Did you get a new computer for the holidays? Do you need some pointers on how to use your new computer? Is your old computer acting up and you don’t know why? Do you have too many photos and videos, and not enough space to store them all?
Hoffman Computer Associates provides expert professional support for individuals and businesses, keeping your computer hardware and software operating smoothly and efficiently.
Hoffman Computer Associates has been serving the Lancaster area for nearly 25 years. It was established by Tim Hoffman in 1993. His son Christopher, a Penn State graduate in information systems, brings his expertise to the business. As a full-service, value-added reseller, they provide a full line of computer support on both hardware and software.
They can upgrade your business or personal computer, providing the latest in virus removal and PC optimization. You will appreciate their guidance on finding the most economic and effective solutions for your needs, offering free quotes and giving top priority to urgent deadlines.
A 33-year resident of Lititz, Tim and his wife Janet have four children. Tim earned his degree in computer and accounting from Shippensburg University. He worked in system/application programming and analysis, technical management and as a company comptroller with local business before starting his own company.
“I understand the needs of both business and home offices, serving insurance, financial planning, manufacturing, health care, service and retailers,” says Tim, adding that he also emphasizes serving people with home computers.
Whether you have a new computer or you want to get all you can from your current computer, you can rely on Hoffman Computer Associates. They can support your new equipment and offer solutions for issues with older equipment. They install, setup, and configure previously acquired software and computer hardware.
Hoffman Computer Associates is an alternative to having your own in-house computer staff. They can handle upgrades, troubleshooting, custom configuration, installation, and preventive hardware support with diagnostics, repairs and tuning.
With Hoffman Computer Associates, you get complete hardware services, including hard drive upgrades, replacements, memory upgrades and power supply replacements. Software support ranges from operating system upgrades, reloads and backups to software virus removal to data recovery after a system crash.
“We can assist you in diagnosing and repairing Internet access and email problems,” adds Christopher.
Prompt and efficient, Hoffman Computer Associates knows that having computer problems can put your business on hold. They offer week and weekend support by calling 717-626-7777 or cell 717-615-0671. Pricing is competitive and includes quarter hour rates. Check the website at www.hoffmancomputerassociates.com.serving-you-020118
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Hoffman Computer Associates Is the Name to Know for Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer issues are, you can rely...
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant is Heartwarming Goodness
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, you can take...
-
Warwick girls notch one-point win over Tornado
The Warwick girls earned their second league win of the...
-
Hirtzel & Stewart win L-L crowns
Luke Hirtzel wanted only one thing for his birthday last...
-
L-L champs: MC claims title with three golds, 10 medalists
The Manheim Central wrestlers are stealing a page from the...
-
‘The Wilbur’ in Lititz
Oak Tree Development Group’s planned 74-room hotel — part of...
-
Lititz crime down seven percent
Annual police report delivered to borough council Tuesday night Lititz...
-
Hoffman Computer Associates Is the Name to Know for Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer issues are, you can...
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant is Heartwarming Goodness
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, you can...
-
Warwick girls notch one-point win over Tornado
The Warwick girls earned their second league win of...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Vicky Hankins says:
-
Not Mary says:
-
Michael C. Upton says: