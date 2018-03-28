Hennessy & Associates Carries on the Nationwide Tradition in Lititz
For generations Lititz customers have been putting their trust in Nationwide for insurance and financial services.
After many years, Sharon DuBree retired as a Nationwide agent. Long-time customers are pleased to know that Rebecca Hennessy, owner of Hennessy & Associates, Inc., in Lancaster, has been offering the same personalized services to Lititz customers at the Warwick Center office at 40 Copperfield Circle without skipping a beat.
“Our agency strives to know our customers,” says Rebecca Hennessy, noting that she has been a Nationwide agent for 27 years. She is a second-generation agent, whose father Lloyd Hambright started the 1954 Nationwide office in Lancaster, then moved to 1261 Lititz Pike in 1987.
As Rebecca notes, the continuity of the Lititz office is enhanced by having long-term employees like Kim Benko, who makes sure that customers enjoy the same strong customer service and accessibility as ever. Kim has been working at the office for almost 20 years, and customers like having a familiar face at their insurance office.
“We are very hands on with our clients and want to continue to provide that local agency experience. We are On Your Side,” says Rebecca, citing the Nationwide motto.
Nationwide provides traditional auto, home and small business insurance, as well as life insurance and other financial services. There are many new self-service tools that are used as an extension of services, giving you 24/7 access and assistance with your accounts. Some options even come with a discount.
It’s always a good idea to have an insurance check-up to make sure the services and products meet your current needs. Life changes like getting married, having children or retiring can affect your policy, and the Nationwide team can make sure you have what you need and can help save money in many cases. Their goal is to establish a core insurance plan that gives you peace of mind for the unexpected.
“Our goal is to educate our clients about insurance and the possible gaps in their coverage. We want to have a solid individualized program in place, so that our clients’ financial futures are protected,” says Rebecca.
Retirement planning is vital to your security in life, and Hennessy & Associates can help you generate, grow, preserve and distribute assets as you look toward retirement. They can assist you with retirement benefit rollovers and retirement investment options. It’s a good idea to sit down and chart your future, looking at how you will handle the what-ifs of growing older and considering the possibility of long-term care.
Many Nationwide customers in Lititz go all the way back to Ralph Snyder and then Sharon DuBree. New customers will discover how important it is to have the experience of Rebecca Hennessy, Kim Benko and the Lancaster staff of Bonnie Medved and Carla Savage, to make sure your needs are always met. Nationwide is On Your Side. Call today at 717-627-3489 to find out more.serving-you-032818
