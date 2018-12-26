Happy New Year from Tire Consultants
It’s hard to believe that 2019 is almost here. At Tire Consultants, they wish you a very Happy New Year.
Now that winter is here, you can be sure that snow will be in the forecast. Along with snow comes ice, freezing rain and slush. That’s why you need to face the challenges of winter weather with tires you can rely on. The name to know for tires is Tire Consultants.
Make sure you drive safer in the New Year with tires from Tire Consultants. Whether you are visiting family for the holidays or celebrating the season with friends, Tire Consultants can help make sure your tires are in the best condition possible so you can make the trip safely.
The right tires are crucial to safer driving, helping you brake better, maneuver on slippery roads and deal with wintry days and nights. With icy slick roads, you need extra traction with good tread and properly inflated tires.
“All we do is tires, not brakes, tune-ups or oil changes. So if that’s the only thing you do, you have to be the best at it,” says Steve Frantz of Tire Consultants, noting that he and Mike Bouder have a combined total of more than 50 years of experience in the tire business.
With all that experience, you know you’ll be working with pros who know the ins and outs of tires. With tires from Tire Consultants, you can make sure your tires are properly inflated and have a good tread that can actually help to make your car or truck use fuel more efficiently.
Tire Consultants reminds you to check your tires frequently and follow the recommendation on your vehicle. In cold weather, the tire pressure will drop, so you may need to add air to your tires. If you are not sure, Tire Consultants can help.
The expertise of Tire Consultants extends to new passenger, light truck and large truck tires. The brands they stock include Bridgestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Cooper, Firestone and Yokohama. They can also get just about any brand you need within a day or two.
Tire Consultants is located at 560 North Reading Road in the Garden Spot Plaza, not far from the Green Dragon entrance. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To find out more, call 717-733-0388.SY-122618
