For Expert Support, Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates

Do you have a new computer that you are not quite sure how to use? Is your old computer acting up and you don’t know why? Do you have too many photos and videos, and not enough space to store them all?

No matter what your computer issues are, you can rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for the support you need.

Hoffman Computer Associates provides expert professional support for individuals and businesses, keeping your computer hardware and software operating smoothly and efficiently.

Hoffman Computer Associates has been serving the Lancaster area for 25 years. Established by Tim Hoffman in 1993, the business now includes his son Christopher, a Penn State graduate in Information Systems. As a full-service, value-added reseller, they provide a full line of computer support on both hardware and software.

They can upgrade your business or personal computer, providing the latest in virus removal and PC optimization. You will appreciate their guidance on finding the most economic and effective solutions for your needs, offering free quotes and giving top priority to urgent deadlines.

Hoffman Computer Associates is an alternative to having your own in-house computer staff. They can handle upgrades, troubleshooting, custom configuration, installation, and preventive hardware support with diagnostics, repairs and tuning.

A 33-year resident of Lititz, Tim and his wife Janet have four children. Tim earned his degree in computer and accounting from Shippensburg University. He worked in system/application programming and analysis, technical management and as a company comptroller with local business before starting his own company.

“I understand the needs of both business and home offices, serving insurance, financial planning, manufacturing, health care, service and retailers,” says Tim, adding that he also emphasizes serving people with home computers.

Whether your computer is new or older, Hoffman Computer Associates can support your equipment and offer solutions for issues, including installation, setup, and configuring previously acquired software and computer hardware.

With Hoffman Computer Associates, you get complete hardware services, including hard drive upgrades, replacements, memory upgrades and power supply replacements. Software support ranges from operating system upgrades, reloads and backups to software virus removal to data recovery after a system crash.

“We can assist you in diagnosing and repairing Internet access and email problems,” adds Christopher.

Prompt and efficient, Hoffman Computer Associates knows that having computer problems can put your business on hold. They offer weekday and weekend support by calling 717-626-7777 or their cell at 717-615-0671. Pricing is competitive and includes quarter hour rates. Check the website at www.hoffmancomputerassociates.com.