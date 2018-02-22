F&M Painting, the groundhog, and free bedroom makeovers.
While the groundhog was claiming six more weeks of freezing temperatures, F&M Painting gave away free master bedroom makeovers to three local first responders! F&M Painting believes that keeping others first helps us serve our community…. So, this spring, we would love to serve you as well.
As you begin to spend more time outside, take a quick look around your home. Check out your gutters, shutters, and exterior doors. The freezing rain and ice we had may have exposed unfinished wood and compromised the finish on your exterior paint. We would love to stop by and give you a free estimate to get things ready for the spring rains and summer sunshine. You can hit the golf course or dig into gardening while we take care of your exterior home projects.
How can we serve you?
Powerwashing
F&M Painting can power wash just about any surface ranging from decks, sidewalks, fences, shutters, aluminum and vinyl siding, and lawn furniture, making it look brand new! As you inspect your home’s exterior, you may find build-up like mold, grime, dust and dirt. In some cases, moss can build up on an exterior deck or steps making for hazardous conditions.
Whole House Exterior Painting
A closer look may have you thinking about a complete exterior home makeover! We carefully prepare your home when the weather is right and use high quality paint products to give your exterior a long lasting finish. If you have vinyl or aluminum siding, we can paint these surfaces at a fraction of the cost of replacing your siding.
Windows, Shutters, Lampposts, Doors, Soffit, Gutters and Fascia
Maybe you have considered installing replacement windows, but would rather keep your original wood windows. We can paint them at a fraction of the cost of installing replacement windows. The same is true for shutters and doors – repainting saves you money.
Call us at 717.627.7254 or go to FMpainting.com and fill out the form for a free no-obligation quote for any variety of outdoor painting projects.
