F&M Painting Spruces Up Your Home from the Outside In

Advertisement

Nothing gives your home curb appeal like a fresh coat of paint. For expert painting from the outside in, trust F&M Painting.

After the winter and rainy spring season, you may find that your home’s exterior is in need of maintenance painting, says F&M owner Brandon MacCartney, adding that F&M Painting can erase the ravages of weather and make your home look new again.

He points out that snow, ice, sleet, and freezing rain can cause damage to paint surfaces. Now is a good time to do a complete exterior inspection of your home. Check the trim, which can be damaged by the moisture and cold. Look for problems with wood trim that may need to be replaced and repainted. Check for faded vinyl shutters and doors that need to be spruced up with a rejuvenating coat of paint.

If you have vinyl or aluminum siding, you may find that the surface has weathered and faded over the winter. F&M Painting can paint vinyl or aluminum siding with great results. Suddenly, your home looks fresh and new, at less cost than replacing the siding.

It’s also a great time to give your home a new look on the outside. Maybe you want to change the color of your shutters, or add an interesting new color to your front door. Perhaps the exterior color of your home seems old and outdated. F&M Painting can bring your home up to date, and give it a boost of fresh color.

Inside, you can give your living room, bedrooms, dining room, den, entertainment center, bathroom, or any room a new appearance. There are new safer zero VOC paints and colors are more vibrant and truer.

You can brighten up your kitchen too, with a fresh coat of paint in bright white, pale cream, or a soft grey. If your kitchen cabinets are looking dull and boring, you will be pleased to know that F&M Painting can even paint your cabinet doors. If the boxes are still in good shape, you can repaint the existing doors and replace the hardware. It’s a great way to give your kitchen a facelift, without the cost of a whole new kitchen.

F&M Painting offers a full line of painting services, from interior to exterior work. They do residential homes, ranging from the most elegant Parade of Homes estates to ranch houses, duplexes and condos. F&M Painting is licensed and registered with Pennsylvania, as well as certified in historic work and a member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.

For free estimates and inspections, call F&M Painting at 717-569-3680. Be sure to check the website at www.fmpainting.com and sign up for email specials.