F&M Painting: New Space, New Identity
Advertisement
The team at F&M Painting completed another amazing transformation of an old press building at 637 28th Division Highway in Lititz, into the new location of D&S Flooring.
Once a functioning press building, the new space has been fully converted into working offices and a pristine showroom for the flooring company and F&M provided both interior and exterior painting expertise to bring the space to life and give it a new identity. The project went on over the course of months but was recently finished, just in time for the D&S team to settle in before the holidays.
When you work with F&M Painting, you’ll experience expert craftsmanship, careful attention to detail, and high-quality service in every job they do. You benefit from an entire team of expert knowledge and unmatched accuracy, ensuring that every job is done right, without shortcuts, and even better than you imagined. For the crew of painters you can trust, no job is too small.
F&M Painting can bring new life to your current space, be it a historic structure or a home you’re wanting to renovate. Give your office, shop, bedrooms, dining room, den, entertainment center, bathroom, or any other area a beautiful and fresh new look. In addition to painting, F&M also offers services including refinishing and rehanging cabinets, drywall, epoxy floors, carpentry, and power washing. With the holidays quickly approaching, there is still time to transform your home or office into the perfect space for entertaining your friends and family this season.
Licensed and registered in Pennsylvania, F&M Painting is certified in historic work, too. F&M is a proud member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, and they offer free estimates and inspections for any project.
Stay up to date on specials and services from F&M Painting on their website at www.fmpainting.com, and learn more about why F&M Painting is genuinely different. You can also find out more about F&M Painting on their Facebook page, including news on some of their most recent projects, special sales, and reasons why others are loving F&M, too. To learn more or get a free quote today, call F&M Painting at 717-569-3680 or check the website at www.fmpainting.com.serving-you-112118
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
The Holiday Season Arrives at the Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
As the holiday season arrives at Iron Valley Golf Club...
- Posted November 22, 2018
- 0
-
F&M Painting: New Space, New Identity
The team at F&M Painting completed another amazing transformation of an...
- Posted November 22, 2018
- 0
-
Good Will
Mobley plays key role in Owls’ 27-17 win over USF...
-
Eyes on a repeat
Barons top Cedar Cliff 42-20 to advance to District finals...
-
Warriors outduel Ephrata 26-16 for Red Rose title
Warwick avenged a regular season loss to Ephrata Sunday afternoon...
-
A very special Christmas weekend Dec. 7-9
It’s that time of year again! It’s Christmas time in...
-
A hotel that ‘Rocks you to Sleep’
Lancaster County has long been viewed — some say stigmatized...
-
The Holiday Season Arrives at the Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
As the holiday season arrives at Iron Valley Golf...
- November 22, 2018
- 0
-
F&M Painting: New Space, New Identity
The team at F&M Painting completed another amazing transformation of...
- November 22, 2018
- 0
-
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
-
Joni Boyer says:
-
Jesse and Kathleen Bradley says: