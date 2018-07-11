F&M Painting Keeps History Alive at the Johannes Mueller House
The Johannes Mueller House has been downtown in the heart of Lititz since 1792.
Throughout the years, the stone and log home has been used for many purposes. It was once a residential house and today it is part of the Lititz Museum, offering a living history experience. The beautiful historic building boasts much of the original structure and many features that were built in the 18th century.
Although the home’s original structure has remained the same for more than 200 years, the building was in need of some tender loving care that would reflect both the history and integrity of the structure. Cue F&M Painting.
F&M Painting has worked on many historic buildings in downtown Lititz in an effort to restore the life to these historic structures. Although F&M Painting has been the painters for many of the surrounding buildings, the Mueller House is one of the oldest they have worked on.
The team knew from the very beginning they wanted to keep things historic and true to the period. Instead of throwing out old shutters, they repurposed them with Red Mahogany and Epay wood. These shutters were the final touch that breathed life into the finished building. For Brandon MacCartney, founder and owner of F&M, it was his favorite part of the whole project.
“Hanging the newly stripped shutters really brought it all together,” said MacCartney.
After weeks of hard work and restoration, the transformation of the Johannes Mueller House is remarkable. The beautiful paint job and restoration work has brought the Mueller House back to its previous glory. F&M Painting transformed this historic landmark while maintaining the period feel and original vision of the home.
At F&M Painting, LLC, you benefit from their experience and careful precision in all areas of painting so that the job is done right. With their staff of professionals, they make sure you get the results you want without taking short cuts. F&M Painting offers many services in all areas of painting, power washing and floor coatings for your home or office. No job is too small.
Licensed and registered with Pennsylvania, F&M Painting is certified in historic work. A member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, they offer free estimates and inspections. To find out more, call F&M Painting at 717-569-3680 or check their web site at www.fmpainting.com.serving-you-071118
