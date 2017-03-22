- King Lear: the method to the madness
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Dutchland Rollers open season March 18
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
F&M Painting: Get Our Latest Tips SCOTT R. MONGER, Senior Partner and Advice on Facebook
F&M Painting is now on Facebook and it’s the place to go for all the latest painting tips and home improvement ideas.
Whether you are thinking of a new color for your living room or you want ideas on exterior trim to give your home great curb appeal, the F&M Painting Facebook page has everything you want.
Check out photos of local and regional projects. Find out what customers think of the work that F&M Painting has done for them. Learn about the most recent painting projects for trendy downtown restaurants, cool businesses and inspirational homes that highlight the care and precision that goes into every F&M Painting project. Be sure to Like the Facebook page to get updates on news from F&M Painting.
For even more information on F&M Painting, you’ll also want to check out the newly updated F&M Painting website at www.fmpainting.com. You get the history of F&M Painting, with owner Brandon Mac- Cartney’s commitment to making sure every job is done right. From new home construction to renovations and remodeling, F&M Painting gives homes, offices and businesses a bright, new look. With F&M Painting, you can always count on friendly, professional service that is done by skilled craftsmen who have honed their skills for many years. They are never satisfied with anything less than the best.
Now that spring is here, warmer weather is sure to return and stick around. Of course, spring is the season for tackling all your outdoor projects. F&M Painting paints historic homes in colors that preserve history. They paint classic and more contemporary homes in innovative color schemes. More than just wood siding, F&M Painting’s exterior work includes painting shutters, front doors, staining decks, and even repainting vinyl or old aluminum siding. Don’t wait though, the schedule is filling up quickly. Call today to get booked for the warm weather painting season. Inside, F&M Painting gives your home or business a facelift that adds style and a fresh new perspective. Go lighter. Go darker. Go subtle. Go bold. It’s up to you.
Give your bedrooms, dining room, den, entertainment center, bathroom, or any room a new appearance. Give your kitchen a new look and even paint cabinet doors in fresh new colors or crisp white. F&M Painting offers free estimates, helpful service, excellent paint job for a reasonable price. No job is too small. Call F&M Painting at 569-3680 or check the web site at www.fmpainting.com.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Planning commission opposes Leib House demolition
Their words were compelling. When the Lancaster County Planning Commission...
- Posted March 23, 2017
- 0
-
That’s the spirit: Construction underway at Stoll & Wolfe distillery; expected to open in late May
There’s an old saying that warns about “not reinventing the...
-
What’s on Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly...
- Showcase of Homes: March 23, 2017
-
The Three Ss of Spring at Fiorentino’s: Shrimp, Sesame and Slushies
Now that spring has arrived at Fiorentino’s, you can look...
-
F&M Painting: Get Our Latest Tips SCOTT R. MONGER, Senior Partner and Advice on Facebook
F&M Painting is now on Facebook and it’s the place...
-
DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC: The MOLD SPECIALIST You Need
You never know where mold can be hiding. That’s why...
-
Planning commission opposes Leib House demolition
Their words were compelling. When the Lancaster County Planning...
- March 23, 2017
- 0
-
That’s the spirit: Construction underway at Stoll & Wolfe distillery; expected to open in late May
There’s an old saying that warns about “not reinventing...
- March 22, 2017
- 0
-
What’s on Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and...
- March 22, 2017
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Carolyn Silvester says:
-
John Colgan-Davis says:
-
matthew shannon says: