F&M Painting: Get Our Latest Tips SCOTT R. MONGER, Senior Partner and Advice on Facebook

By on March 22, 2017

F&M Painting:

F&M Painting is now on Facebook and it’s the place to go for all the latest painting tips and home improvement ideas.

Whether you are thinking of a new color for your living room or you want ideas on exterior trim to give your home great curb appeal, the F&M Painting Facebook page has everything you want.

Check out photos of local and regional projects. Find out what customers think of the work that F&M Painting has done for them. Learn about the most recent painting projects for trendy downtown restaurants, cool businesses and inspirational homes that highlight the care and precision that goes into every F&M Painting project. Be sure to Like the Facebook page to get updates on news from F&M Painting.

For even more information on F&M Painting, you’ll also want to check out the newly updated F&M Painting website at www.fmpainting.com. You get the history of F&M Painting, with owner Brandon Mac- Cartney’s commitment to making sure every job is done right. From new home construction to renovations and remodeling, F&M Painting gives homes, offices and businesses a bright, new look. With F&M Painting, you can always count on friendly, professional service that is done by skilled craftsmen who have honed their skills for many years. They are never satisfied with anything less than the best.

Now that spring is here, warmer weather is sure to return and stick around. Of course, spring is the season for tackling all your outdoor projects. F&M Painting paints historic homes in colors that preserve history. They paint classic and more contemporary homes in innovative color schemes. More than just wood siding, F&M Painting’s exterior work includes painting shutters, front doors, staining decks, and even repainting vinyl or old aluminum siding. Don’t wait though, the schedule is filling up quickly. Call today to get booked for the warm weather painting season. Inside, F&M Painting gives your home or business a facelift that adds style and a fresh new perspective. Go lighter. Go darker. Go subtle. Go bold. It’s up to you.

Give your bedrooms, dining room, den, entertainment center, bathroom, or any room a new appearance. Give your kitchen a new look and even paint cabinet doors in fresh new colors or crisp white. F&M Painting offers free estimates, helpful service, excellent paint job for a reasonable price. No job is too small. Call F&M Painting at 569-3680 or check the web site at www.fmpainting.com.

 

