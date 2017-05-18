F&M Painting is Building on 21 Years

Advertisement

It’s amazing what a fresh coat of paint can do for your home or office. All you have to do is to see a few before-and-after photographs to see the big difference.

“It’s one of the best ways to update your home and improve its value and curb appeal,” says F&M Painting owner Brandon MacCartney.

Suddenly colors look brighter, neutrals look fresher, and your home is the bestlooking home on the block. Keeping your home painted inside and out is the key to home maintenance.

This year, F & M Painting marks its 21st anniversary serving Lititz, Lancaster and surrounding areas. They paint historic homes and churches, as well as fire halls and community landmarks. They paint elegant Parade of Homes masterpieces with all the luxuries, as well as Cape Cods, split levels, bi-levels, duplexes, townhouses, cottages and condos.

“Our philosophy is a simple one. We treat every job and homeowner like we would want to be treated ourselves. No job is too small or too big,” says Brandon. “We are large enough to handle demanding customer schedules while retaining a friendly home town feel.”

F&M Painting does it all, inside and outside. If you have vinyl or aluminum siding, you may find that the surface has weathered and faded over time. F&M Painting can paint vinyl or aluminum siding with great results. Suddenly, your home looks like new, at less cost than replacing the siding. They paint wood siding, shutters, trim, garage doors and doors to give your home outstanding curb appeal.

F&M Painting can freshen up your interiors too, with new safer zero VOC paints and colors are more vibrant and truer. Give your living room, bedrooms, dining room, den, entertainment center, bathroom, or any room a new appearance.

Brighten your kitchen too, with a fresh coat of paint in colors like buttery yellow or beach glass blue. If your kitchen cabinets are looking dull and boring, you will be pleased to know that F&M Painting can even paint your cabinet doors.

They also do work on offices and businesses, giving them new appeal. F&M Painting is licensed and registered with Pennsylvania, as well as certified in historic work and a member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce. For free estimates and inspections, call F&M Painting at 569-3680. Be sure to check the web site at www.fmpainting.com and sign up for email specials.

