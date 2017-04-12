- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
Find All Your Favorite Spring Designs at Ali Witman Consignment
What’s your springtime style? You’ll find it at Ali Witman Consignment.
Maybe you like casual styles with bold colors or summery dresses with flowy lines and garden florals. You might be a kid who wants the latest looks. Perhaps you’re a cool guy who loves to ride his Harley on the weekends.
At Ali Witman Consignment, you can find all the leading names in style for men, women and children like Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Ann Taylor, Dooney & Bourke, Coach, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Buckle, Black Market/White House, Versace, Chicos, Michael Kors, Dana Buchman, Gucci and DKNY, Trina Turk, Banana Republic and Armani at a fraction of their original prices.
Everything is almost new, in great condition. Some might never have been worn, because someone gained some weight, lost weight or decided that purple wasn’t their color. People change their minds or get bored with something they loved in the store. They bring it to Ali Witman and their loss is your gain.
“We are getting more clothes and accessories than ever and we have great finds,” says Ali Witman, who runs the consignment shop her mother started back in 1982.
That makes Ali Witman the oldest consignment stores in the area, and it’s the largest too. With room after room of consigned items, you could shop for hours for quality merchandise for the whole family. Ali has an eye for fashion, and she only accepts the best clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories. Her father Ron works with her in the family business, and he has a particular interest in the great motorcycle gear, golf wear and outdoor wear. Check out the huge selection of Harley Davidson gear, including boots, chaps, vests, rain gear, gloves, jackets, pants and more that will make you look cool on the road this season.
Ali Witman is great for kids, who are constantly outgrowing their clothes. If you have a young fashionista in the house or a rough-and-tumble child, Ali Witman is a great place to shop. They get style that’s easy on your wallet, and you can relax knowing that it’s OK if they go out and play in them.
Ali Witman is great for consigners, with 50/50 consignment. That means that the consigner gets half of the sale price. And they mail you a check. Consigned items stay in the store for four months. If they haven’t sold, you can pick them up or have them donated to a local charity. Be sure to make an appointment to consign items by calling the store at 626-0381. Ali is now accepting spring and summer items for consignment.
Ali Witman Consignment & Clothiers is located in a beautiful country setting at 403 West Lexington Road, overlooking Lititz from the top of the hill. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
