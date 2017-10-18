F & M Painting: A Change of Season
Yep, It’s Fall.
Despite the 78 degree average temperature this October, fall has officially arrived.
With fall’s arrival comes the reminder to get those exterior jobs done before the surface temperature gets too cold for the paint to cure! There is plenty to do inside when the temperature persists below the 40 degree mark. Here are some ideas of fixes and improvements homeowners and property managers can make even as winter approaches.
Office Repaint
A popular project we’ve seen people tackle over the years is an office repaint or “fit out”. Businesses often take the colder months to address a dire need for an update, or address a worn appearance, or damaged walls and ceilings to reset the tone with a fresh look for the new year. At F&M Painting, we are offering a “Painter for Day” at a simple half-day or a full-day rate for the small tasks – at work or at home!
Kitchen Cabinets & More
Are your kitchen cabinets the same ones from when George Bush Senior was President? Or maybe you can’t stand the color or finish anymore. Having your cabinets refinished versus completely replacing them saves you money significantly. Other ideas for fixes and improvements include drywall touch ups, hanging, and finishing, wall covering removal and installation, and carpentry. Again, we do those and would be honored to help you make these updates!
It’s How We Paint
We hope you enjoy the beauty fall and the joy of the holiday season. If you need help with those services inside or outside the home, don’t hesitate to give us a call at F&M Painting. We treat every job and homeowner like we would want to be treated ourselves. Visit us online at FMpainting.com or call us (717) 627-7254.serving-you-101817
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Toast of the town: Stoll & Wolfe Distillery to open on Cedar Street next week
By PATRICK BURNS The three-year journey for Erik and...
- Posted October 11, 2017
- 0
-
F & M Painting: A Change of Season
Yep, It’s Fall. Despite the 78 degree average temperature this...
-
Celebrate Autumn at The Log Cabin
This fall, you’ll want to give thanks for the bounty...
-
May’s Service Center: What You Should Know About Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that May’s...
-
Three Warwick runners claim L-L League medals
Caitlyn Wagner had all the motivation she needed for Tuesday’s...
-
Strikes on Broad Street
While not confirmed, it is believed that this...
-
Warwick’s scoring woes continue in 1-0 L-L loss
Ephrata’s Andrey Patrushev put the ball exactly where it needed...
-
Fassnacht cards 2-under 70 to win title; advances to States with Wills
Early in Brock Fassnacht’s round on Monday, his goals changed...
-
Toast of the town: Stoll & Wolfe Distillery to open on Cedar Street next week
By PATRICK BURNS The three-year journey for Erik...
- October 11, 2017
- 0
-
F & M Painting: A Change of Season
Yep, It’s Fall. Despite the 78 degree average temperature...
-
Celebrate Autumn at The Log Cabin
This fall, you’ll want to give thanks for the...
-
May’s Service Center: What You Should Know About Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that...
-
Toast of the town: Stoll & Wolfe Distillery to open on Cedar Street next week
By PATRICK BURNS The three-year journey for Erik...
- October 11, 2017
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
matthew shannon says:
-
Sheila M Sova says:
-
Michael C. Upton says: