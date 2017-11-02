Ensinger Graphics Has Solutions from A to Z
Advertisement
No matter what your needs are for promotional products, Ensinger Graphics has all sorts of great ideas for you, from athletic apparel to zip drives.
“The right promotional products create marketing and advertising that can last for weeks or even months,” says Shauna Ensinger of Ensinger Graphics, adding that she can suggest a variety of products that will create memorable and effective promotions, even if you are on a small budget.
For 90 years, Ensinger Graphics has been putting their customers first with innovative ideas, creative solutions and dedicated customer service. The local company has been in business since 1927, when it got started as a newspaper printing company, Ensinger Bros. Printing, in Ephrata. From then, it has grown into Ensinger Graphics, providing promotional products for every need and budget. As a small company, they have big ideas for you.
You’ll love the wide selection of stylish, functional, quality products from Ensinger Graphics. They have online ordering for team spiritwear sales with innovative products from many brands and partners. They offer eco-friendly items, made in USA products, and items that adhere to product safety and compliance regulations.
The list of promotional product offerings includes spiritwear and varsity jackets with screen printing and embroidery, pens, bags, drink ware, calendars, tech accessories, trade show giveaways, golf outing items, health care items and so much more.
“We are confident that these items will help grow our clients’ businesses with their current and potential new clients,” says Shauna. “88% of promotional products recipients remember the name of the advertiser on the product. Promotional products work.”
When you cheer at local games, chances are that Ensinger provided the spiritwear for those local sports teams. They are also the official supplier of the Lititz Craft Beer Fest merchandise and proud members of the Lititz AMBUCS.
Shauna is co-founder of Lititz Area Business Alliance (LABA), which helps to connect all local businesses within the 17543 zip code. Through LABA, area businesses can benefit from each other’s expertise, knowledge and services— growing the customer base and making Lititz a better community. To find out more, check www.lititzareabusinessalliance.com.
For your promotional products, remember to shop local at Ensinger Graphics. You get the same products you would find on line at great prices, and you get one-on-one customer service. Call 717-626-1875 to find out more or check out the web site at www.ensingergraphics.com.
PHOTO:
Shauna Ensinger of Ensinger Graphics
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Ensinger Graphics Has Solutions from A to Z
No matter what your needs are for promotional products, Ensinger...
-
Webber Electric, Inc. Is the Name to Know for Electrical Services
When it comes to electrical services, the name to know...
-
Evergreen Diner Has Choices for Every Appetite
No matter what you are hungry for, you will most...
-
Long-term friendships responsible for awesome wedding gift
When Lititz resident Jesse Eshelman went to the Lititz Lions...
-
Bewitched at Bonfield
This crossing guard adds character to her job There was...
-
Cavalcade of Cuteness
A big crowd bundled up and lined East Main Street...
-
A moment she ‘will never forget’
McKenzie Cossette was crowned Warwick High School’s homecoming queen during...
-
Ensinger Graphics Has Solutions from A to Z
No matter what your needs are for promotional products,...
-
Webber Electric, Inc. Is the Name to Know for Electrical Services
When it comes to electrical services, the name to...
-
Evergreen Diner Has Choices for Every Appetite
No matter what you are hungry for, you will...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Jeanette says:
-
Paul Dufficy says:
-
Dottie Lebo says: