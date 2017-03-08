Ensinger Graphics: The Solution for Every Client

No matter what your needs are for promotional products, Ensinger Graphics has great ideas…from A to Z.

For 90 years, Ensinger Graphics has been putting their customers first with innovative ideas, creative solutions and dedicated customer service. The local company has been in business since 1927, when it got started as a newspaper printing company, Ensinger Bros. Printing, in Ephrata. From then, it has grown into Ensinger Graphics, providing promotional products for every need and budget. As a small company, they have big ideas for you.

The list of promotional product offerings includes apparel like spirit wear and varsity jackets, along with screen printing, embroidery, pens, bags, drink ware, calendars, tech accessories, trade show giveaways, golf outings items, health care items and so much more.

“The right promotional products create marketing and advertising that can last for weeks or even months,” says Shauna Ensinger of Ensinger Graphics, adding that she can suggest a variety of products that will create memorable and effective promotions, even if you are on a small budget.

You’ll love the wide selection of stylish, functional, quality products from Ensinger Graphics. They have on-line ordering for team spiritwear sales, with innovative products from many brands and partners. They offer ecofriendly items, made in USA products, and items adhere to product safety and compliance regulations.

“We are confident that these items will help grow our clients’ businesses with their current and potential new clients,” says Shauna. “88% of promotional products recipients remember the name of the advertiser on the product. Promotional products work.”

For your promotional products, remember to shop local at Ensinger Graphics. You get the same products you would find on line, at great prices, and you get one-on-one customer service. Call 717-626-1875 to find out more or check out the web site at www.ensingergraphics.com.

