DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC: The MOLD SPECIALIST You Need

You never know where mold can be hiding. That’s why you need DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC, the property damage restoration company that specializes in the removal of mold and moisture in your home or business.

“Mold can be hidden in places that you wouldn’t even think to look, and it can be hazardous to your health and your property,” says Darlene Eager of DC Eager. “It won’t cost you a dime to learn how to keep you, your family and friends safe. Don’t take chances. What you don’t know CAN hurt you.”

Armed with the knowledge and the tools to find the moisture that causes mold to grow, DC Eager gets to the root of the problem. As she points out, “We educate before we estimate. That’s why we give FREE estimates. It gives me the opportunity to educate property owners.”

Since you never know when you might be faced with flooding, plumbing failure or sewage backing up into your home, you’ll want to keep the DC Eager number handy. If an emergency ever occurs, they can help you clean and sanitize, then dry your structure properly after the loss so that mold doesn’t grow. If your structure is not dried down quickly and properly, mold will most surely grow.

Darlene loves to educate people on the truth about mold and moisture, and about how to remove it properly. Because Darlene knows each situation is different, she assesses your situation FREE of charge. There are too many untrue and scary facts about mold. Darlene gives you the knowledge you need to make your own decision. Darlene started DC Eager in 2011. She began her career in restoration 15 years ago working for a company owned by Marlin Martin. As she says, “He is the reason I fell in love with restoration. He taught me the importance of growing your team. Investing in your team creates a team who will want to help you grow your business.”

Darlene considers her team of technicians to be her extended family, along with her son Anthony, daughter Adrienne, and son in-law Kieran. Each person is fully trained in the specialized work they do. They are also hired for their compassion and people skills. DC Eager understands that this is your home or business and Darlene wants her customers to feel comfortable with the entire process. Quality and customer service are what keeps her loyal customers coming back.

“Mold fascinates me, how it grows, why it grows and the investigation of finding the source of the moisture needed for mold to grow. Different types of mold actually help me figure out the source. It’s weird to some people, but I love mold,” says Darlene.

When you discover mold, don’t panic. Relax, take a deep breath and call Darlene at DC Eager Emergency Services at (717) 989-5763. She even answers the phone 24 hours a day, and performs all the assessments.

