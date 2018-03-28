Christian Brothers Automotive: Three Steps to Your Satisfaction
It’s not always easy to find a car repair service that you can trust for integrity and quality.
At Christian Brothers Automotive, the name of the business is based on Christian values of the Golden Rule of treating others as you would want to be treated.
Igor Kuzmenko, owner of Christian Brothers in Lititz, explains that his team of ASE-certified service repair technicians are dedicated to providing the service that helps people maintain their vehicles.
There are three ways that Christian Brothers makes sure that you are satisfied with the services they provide. First, they get to know you and your vehicle. They talk to you about your needs and look after your car to determine the root-cause of any problems.
Secondly, they will go over your options so that you understand any issues and how they can be resolved. They tailor their recommendations to your needs, taking into account your budget and other factors. Third, and most importantly, they will not do anything without your approval. You get the facts and then you decide.
Education is vital when it comes to caring for your car. They are always happy to explain why they are recommending a service. If you have a problem with your car, the technicians use the latest dealership level diagnostic tools to figure out what’s the matter and how to fix it. Sometimes there are issues that need to be taken care of immediately. Other times, certain repairs can wait until they can be budgeted. It’s always important to maintain your vehicle on a regular basis to prevent problems from occurring.
Many customers rely on Christian Brothers Automotive as a dealership alternative, because they feel they can rely on them for service that is close to home and that they can trust. They offer the Nice Difference (R) warranty, with a two-year or 24,000 mile— whichever benefits you most.
Prices are always fair, such as $37.95 for a standard oil change or $64.95 for Pennsylvania state inspection and emissions testing. Christian Brothers Automotive is a national franchise with 178 locations all over the country.
Lititz Christian Brothers Automotive is located in a brand new building at 100 Crosswinds Drive. That’s near Isaac’s Deli, Pizza Hut and the Holiday Inn on Trolley Run off of Lititz Pike. They have a beautifully decorated waiting area with free WiFi, leather sofas and chairs, snacks, coffee, and other beverages. They provide free shuttle service for customers who drop off their cars for repairs and need a ride to work or home.
Igor and his family have lived in Lititz for five years, and are involved in community service, such as supporting the new Tree House community playground at Lititz Church of the Brethren. Present the flyer available on the Facebook page or at the shop, so that 3% of the cost will go to the Tree House.
Call today 717-892-5053 to schedule an appointment at Christian Brothers Automotive. Drop in service is also available if you encounter an issue that needs immediate attention like that dreaded engine light coming on. Check out the website at cbac.com/lititz or the Facebook page.serving-you-032818
-
