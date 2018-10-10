Christian Brothers Automotive Serves the Community
Christian Brothers Automotive has always had a commitment to serving the local community. Not only do they provide professional, dependable auto repair services, but they find ways to make sure everyone benefits from their expertise.
Coming up on Saturday, Oct. 13, Christian Brothers Automotive will hold its National Service Day, with the mission on providing free oil changes to single moms in need of their services. The event is being held from 8:00 am till 2:00 pm in collaboration with Mom’s House of Lancaster, a local organization that is dedicated to helping single parents break the cycle of poverty through child care, support and resources.
“This is a way to positively impact the lives of deserving people in our community who could use a blessing,” says Igor Kuzmenko, owner of Christian Brothers in Lititz.
Mom’s House is a nondenominational center that empowers single mothers and dads to complete their education and find meaningful and gainful employment. They believe that mothers have the right to raise their children in conditions of dignity and financial independence. Mom’s House is a nonresidential program that works with the whole family by providing childcare to children, parenting and life skills classes, tutoring, a food bank, a clothing closet, a scholarship program, counseling, referral services, and the encouragement and support needed for parents to successfully complete their goals.
The appointments for oil changes are being arranged by Mom’s House and Christian Brothers Automotive – Lititz. To find out more, contact CBA – Lititz @ (717) 384-9700.
“We hope to make this a big success, with help from partner organizations and sponsors in the community,” adds Igor. “While waiting, we will have activities for kids, games, hot dogs and snacks”
The idea of partnership is very important to Christian Brothers Automotive. They see themselves as your partner in the care and servicing of your vehicle. You can rely on them for regular maintenance and PA state inspections. If you have any trips planned,
Christian Brothers will check vehicle fluids like antifreeze, wiper fluids, engine oil and provide an oil change if needed. They will inspect everything from tires to hoses to belts to wiper blades, checking to make sure they are in good condition.
At Christian Brothers, customer satisfaction is top priority. They get to know you and your vehicle, going over your options so that you understand any issues and how they can be resolved.
Lititz Christian Brothers Automotive is located at 100 Crosswinds Drive, near Isaac’s Deli, on Trolley Run off of Lititz Pike. They have a beautifully decorated waiting area with free WiFi, leather sofas and chairs, snacks, coffee, and beverages. They provide free shuttle service for customers who drop off their cars for repairs and need a ride to work or home. Find out more by checking the website at cbac.com/lititz or the Facebook page. Call 717-892-5053 to schedule an appointment.serving-you-christian-auto
