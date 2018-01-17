Christian Brothers Automotive Offers Quality and Integrity
When people ask where the name of Christian Brothers Automotive comes from, the answer is simple. Just as the name of this automotive repair company implies, the name of the business is one that is based on Christian values.
What does that mean? The owner of the Lititz Christian Brothers is Igor Kuzmenko and he explains that the cornerstone of Christian Brothers Automotive is following the Golden Rule.
“We believe in treating others as you would wish to be treated, and to care about your neighbor as yourself. We live here and the people we serve are our neighbors. We give them the kind of service we would want ourselves,” says Igor.
As owner of the Lititz CBA, Igor and his team of ASE-certified service repair technicians are dedicated to providing the service that helps people maintain their vehicles. They care about their customers and always focus on quality and integrity in everything they do.
As Igor notes, education is important when it comes to caring for your car, saying, “We are always happy to explain why we are recommending a service. If you have a problem with your car, our technicians use the latest dealership level diagnostic tools to figure out what’s the matter and how to fix it. Even better, we explain it to you, so you understand the issue.”
Prices are always fair, such as $39.95 for a standard oil change or $64.95 for Pennsylvania state inspection and emissions testing. They will work with you to provide scheduled maintenance that can save big costs later. Many customers rely on CBA as a dealership alternative, because they feel they can rely on CBA for service they can trust.
Christian Brothers Automotive is a national franchise with 172 locations all over the country. The Lititz CBA is the first location in Pennsylvania. Mark Carr, president and CEO of CBA, is pleased that Igor and his team are representing the company not only in Lititz, but in Pennsylvania. The Nice Difference warranty is a big plus for CBA customers, offering a two-year or 24,000 mile— whichever benefits you most— warranty on service.
Lititz Christian Brothers Automotive is located in a brand new building at 100 Crosswinds Drive. That’s near Isaac’s Deli, Pizza Hut and the Holiday Inn on Trolley Run off of Lititz Pike. They have a beautifully decorated waiting area with free WiFi, leather sofas and chairs, snacks, coffee, and beverages. They provide free shuttle service for customers who drop off their cars for repairs and need a ride to work or home.
Igor and his wife Sarah have lived in Lititz for five years. He spent more than 20 years in agricultural machinery marketing in Eastern Europe and North America, before coming to Lititz with his family. He loves living and working in Lititz and is involved in community service, such as supporting the new Tree House community playground at Lititz Church of the Brethren.
“We are very excited to be here in Lititz and hope to become the first choice for customers who want service that is based on Christian values of integrity,” says Igor.
Call today, 717-892-5053, to schedule an appointment at Christian Brothers Automotive. Drop in service is also available if you encounter an issue or that dreaded engine light comes on and you need immediate attention. Check out the website at cbac.com/lititz.serving-you-011718
