Christian Brothers Automotive is Dedicated to You and the Community 

As part of the Lititz area community, Christian Brothers Automotive is committed to serving you and serving the community.

With plans underway to renovate the Lititz Springs Pool and upgrade the Lititz recCenter, there are great improvements underway here in Lititz for you and your family. Christian Brothers wants to be a part of it and give back to the community.

Bring in your car in the month of August and mention this article and 3 percent of your cost will go to “Round-Up for the Rec.” This community fundraiser campaign provides financial assistance to local families and youth for sports, camps, swim lessons and recreation. It keeps your car physically fit while keeping the community fit as well.

Igor and Sarah Kuzmenko of Christian Brothers Automotive understand about serving you and your family. They are also dedicated to serving the community. Thanks to customers like you, they are able to benefit many local organizations and help in community service.

“It’s important to positively impact the lives of those around us who could use a blessing,” says Igor.

Coming up in October, your patronage to Christian Brothers will help to provide free oil changes and vehicle checks for single parents who are in need. Partnering with Mom’s House, area churches and other organizations, Christian Brothers and its customers are benefiting those who need a helping hand.

Not only does Christian Brothers Automotive see themselves as a partner in the community, they see themselves as your partner in the care and servicing of your vehicle. You can rely on Christian Brothers Automotive for oil changes, alignments, brake service, routine maintenance, engine diagnostics, and more.

At Christian Brothers, customer satisfaction is always top priority. They get to know you and your vehicle, going over your options so that you understand any issues and how they can be resolved. They emphasize regular and preventive maintenance that detects small issues before they become big problems.

Your family is precious to you, and that’s why you want an automotive service center that you can trust. After all, a well maintained and serviced vehicle is a safer vehicle. The brakes work properly and all systems have been checked over to make sure they are safe for you and your family, whether you are heading off on summer vacation or taking the kids to sports practice.

Now that the weather is hot, you will want to make sure the air conditioning system is working well and ready to keep you and your family cool all summer long.

Lititz Christian Brothers Automotive is located at 100 Crosswinds Drive, near Isaac’s Deli, on Trolley Run off of Lititz Pike. They have a beautifully decorated waiting area with free WiFi, leather sofas and chairs, snacks, coffee, and beverages. They provide free shuttle service for customers who drop off their cars for repairs and need a ride to work or home. Find out more by checking the website at cbac.com/lititz or their Facebook page. Call 717–384-9700 to schedule an appointment.