Christian Brothers Automotive Gives Back to the Community

Community service is a driving force for Christian Brothers Automotive, and thanks to customers like you, they are able to benefit many local organizations and help in community service.

As Igor and Sarah Kuzmenko, of Christian Brothers in Lititz, note, it’s important to positively impact the lives of those around us who could use a blessing. In October, your patronage to Christian Brothers will help to provide free oil changes and vehicle checks for single parents who are in need. Partnering with Mom’s House, area churches and other organizations, Christian Brothers and its customers are benefiting those who need a helping hand.

Not only does Christian Brothers Automotive see themselves as a partner in the community, they also see themselves as your partner in the care and servicing of your vehicle. You can always rely on Christian Brothers, where customer satisfaction is top priority.

They get to know you and your vehicle, going over your options so that you understand any issues and how they can be resolved. They emphasize regular and preventive maintenance that detects small issues before they become big problems.

With summer vacations coming up soon, you will want to make sure your car is in top condition for any road trips. It’s important to keep your family safe, making sure brakes and other equipment are working properly. Now that the weather is getting warmer, don’t forget to have your air conditioning system checked to make sure it is working well and ready to keep you cool all summer long.

Lititz Christian Brothers Automotive is currently seeking a new team member to add to the “family.” If you are a Master Tech level automotive technician/mechanic, you will be happy to know that Christian Brothers offers competitive pay, paid vacations, paid holidays, weekends off, health insurance, retirement plan, training opportunities, and a family-friendly work environment. With the latest computer diagnostic and reprogramming equipment, service technicians and advisors work together to serve customers. To find out more and apply for the position, contact Igor Kuzmenko at 717-384-9700

Lititz Christian Brothers Automotive is located at 100 Crosswinds Drive, near Isaac’s Deli, on Trolley Run off of Lititz Pike. They have a beautifully decorated waiting area with free WiFi, leather sofas and chairs, snacks, coffee and beverages. They provide free shuttle service for customers who drop off their cars for repairs and need a ride to work or home. Find out more by checking the website at cbac.com/lititz or the Facebook page. Call 717-384-9700 to schedule an appointment.