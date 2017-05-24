- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
- Fast times at Warwick Driving Park
Centerville Lawn & Landscape is the Landscaper Who Listens and Cares
Advertisement
At Centerville Lawn & Landscape, they do something you have always wanted from a lawn and landscape professional. “We listen, and we care,” says David Deckard, who has owned Centerville Lawn & Landscape for 30 years.
That means that when you tell them what you need, they deliver. They pay attention to the problem you are trying to solve, like an area with poor drainage, a lawn that just never looks green, overgrown bushes, steep areas, wide open areas or outdoor living space that just isn’t very inviting. Then they come up with solutions that fit your budget.
As David points out, work and family activities make it challenging for homeowners to have a yard that makes them proud. They just don’t have the time to do all the hard work that’s involved. Some people love planting flowers and vegetables, but they don’t want to handle the heavy labor of pruning shrubs and fighting weeds. Then there are older people or those with physical limitations. They used to be able to do everything themselves, but now they can’t. They need help. That’s where Centerville Lawn & Landscape comes in.
“Many families are too busy to give their properties the attention they need. We can handle all the work for you. We will mulch your beds, mow your lawn, treat your lawn and handle all the spring and fall clean up,” says David.
Centerville Lawn & Landscape will do as little or as much as you need. They specialize in creative landscape designs, original ideas, lawn and garden enhancements and picture-perfect maintenance. They can transform your yard from dull and uninspired to the best yard in the neighborhood.
Services include classic lawn care with organic fertilizers and compost, traditional lawn applications, landscape design and installation, maintenance, lawn care treatments, professional mowing, mulch and bed care, tree and shrub care, lawn renovations, patios, walks and walls.
Since 1987, Centerville Lawn & Landscape Services Inc. has been delivering excellent service, combining experience with proven technologies in equipment and materials. The company started in a small garage on Marietta Ave in 1987, and moved to Lititz in 1988. They have been at 1249 East Newport Road in Warwick Township since 2002, serving Lancaster County and beyond.
Celebrating their 30th year in business, Centerville Lawn & Landscape has a great June special: Why just prune when you can renovate? Free removal of plant debris (up to $100 value) with a renovation project of $630 or more. Call 626-0770 or visit the website at www.lancasterlandscape.com to find out how you can love your landscape.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
-
Arts Fest Event Changes Schedule Due to Rain
Thursday, May 25, 2017 – Lititz Springs Park Because of...
- Posted May 26, 2017
- 0
-
ArtsFest plans adjusted due to heavy rain
ArtsFest, set for this Saturday, has had to make some...
- Posted May 25, 2017
- 0
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant: Fresh Lunch Ideas for Summer
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, you will find...
- Showcase of Homes May 25, 2017
-
Eckert Signs: Serving the Community for 40 Years
Throughout the area, Eckert Signs has been making businesses stand...
-
Centerville Lawn & Landscape is the Landscaper Who Listens and Cares
At Centerville Lawn & Landscape, they do something you have...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
-
Arts Fest Event Changes Schedule Due to Rain
Thursday, May 25, 2017 – Lititz Springs Park Because...
- May 26, 2017
- 0
-
ArtsFest plans adjusted due to heavy rain
ArtsFest, set for this Saturday, has had to make...
- May 25, 2017
- 0
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant: Fresh Lunch Ideas for Summer
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, you will...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Marian L Shatto says:
-
aimee says:
-
Sheri Garman says: