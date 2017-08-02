Home   >   Business   >   Centerville Lawn & Landscape Helps Your Lawn and Landscape Thrive

By on August 2, 2017

As David Deckard of Centerville Lawn & Landscape explains, “We offer complete lawn and bed weed control, using the most effective methods to maintain your property.” When it comes to having a beautiful property that thrives with a lush lawn and healthy plants and trees, the key is to employ good cultural practices.

What are some of these practices? A few include mowing to the proper lawn height, testing and maintaining soil pH levels and fertility levels, regular lawn aeration and seeding, keeping ornamental trees and shrubs properly pruned and fertilized, and employing effective insect and disease control. By following these practices, Centerville Lawn & Landscape can help you have the best-looking lawn and landscape in the neighborhood.

Now is a great time to contact Centerville, since the summer rain has provided good soil moisture and extended the planting season. Even though summer is halfway over, there is still time to add trees and shrubs to your landscape to enhance your property. It’s also a good time to considering renovating your landscape and giving it a brand new look. “Why prune when you can renovate?” says David, adding that by removing unruly, overgrown trees and shrubs, you can replant with vegetation that will thrive and give your landscape new vibrancy. It’s the perfect opportunity to plant the trees and shrubs you really like, not just the ones that happen to be there.

Now that August is here, Centerville Lawn & Landscape is preparing for fall seeding and lawn renovation work. If you’re not quite happy with the way your lawn looks this summer, fall work can rejuvenate your lawn.

Most of all, Centerville Lawn & Landscape is the lawn and landscape professional that has a simple motto.

“We listen, we care,” says David, who has made that his promise to customers since 1987. When you tell them what you need, they pay attention to the problem you are trying to solve, and come up with solutions that fi t your budget.

Centerville Lawn & Landscape will do as little or as much as you need. They specialize in creative landscape designs, original ideas, lawn and landscape enhancements and picture-perfect maintenance.

Services include classic lawn care with organic fertilizers and compost, traditional lawn applications, landscape design and installation, maintenance, professional mowing, mulch and bed care, tree and shrub care, lawn renovations, patios, walks and walls.

Celebrating 30 years, Centerville Lawn & Landscape Services Inc., delivers quality service from their East Newport Road location in Warwick Township. They are also seeking career-minded persons to join the Centerville team with commitment to excellence.

To find out more about Centerville Lawn & Landscape, call 626-0770 today or check the website at www.lancasterlandscape.com.

