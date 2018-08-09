Before You Hit the Road, Make a Stop at Christian Brothers Automotive
If you have a late summer vacation planned, you’ll want to add one more item to your travel to-do list. Make an appointment for a pre-trip inspection at Christian Brothers Automotive.
It’s a smart thing to do before you head out on your trip, especially if you will be traveling long distances. It could be the difference between a worry-free trip and a highway breakdown that ruins your vacation.
With a vacation check-up, Christian Brothers will check vehicle fluids like antifreeze and wiper fluids, topping them off and making adjustments to the mix. They will check the engine oil and provide an oil change if needed. They will also inspect everything from tires to hoses to belts to wiper blades, checking to make sure they are in good condition for the journey, in hot weather or cold weather.
Call today for the Courtesy Summer Inspection and Pre-Trip Inspection. Oh, yes, and be sure to keep up-to-date car insurance and state inspections in your vehicle.
Routine inspections and maintenance are not only recommended for vacations and trips, but for everyday driving. Christian Brothers recommends that maintenance is performed as your owner’s manual advises, whether it’s every 30,000, 60,000 or 90,000 miles. Milestone maintenance check-ups are critical for keeping your car running at top efficiency and safety.
At 30,000 miles, Christian Brothers technicians examine belts and hoses, replacing them if necessary. Along with oil changes, your car’s fluids should also be checked, including coolant and power steering fluids that can be topped off as needed.
At 60,000 miles, it’s time to check the battery, since they usually only last 80,000 miles. At 90,000+ miles, your car has been around and you will want to consider a full transmission and engine evaluation. For many cars, it’s time to replace the timing belt, which is essential to maintaining the health of your vehicle’s engine.
Do you have a a warranty with CarMax on your vehicle? Christian Brothers can help. They are certified to fix any car holding a CarMax Warranty. Call 717-717-384-9700 to schedule an appointment.
For Igor Kuzmenko, owner of Christian Brothers in Lititz, customer satisfaction is top priority. They get to know you and your vehicle, going over your options so that you understand any issues and how they can be resolved.
Lititz Christian Brothers Automotive is located at 100 Crosswinds Drive, near Isaac’s Deli, on Trolley Run off of Lititz Pike. They have a beautifully decorated waiting area with free WiFi, leather sofas and chairs, snacks, coffee and beverages. They provide free shuttle service for customers who drop off their cars for repairs and need a ride to work or home. Find out more by checking the website at cbac.com/lititz or their Facebook page. Call 717-892-5053 to schedule an appointment.
