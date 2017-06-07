Home   >   Business   >   Bednar Financial Group: A Lititz Tradition for Financial and Insurance Needs

Bednar Financial Group: A Lititz Tradition for Financial and Insurance Needs

Bednar Financial Group

For more than 50years,Bednar has been a Lititz tradition, offering professional expertise in financial planning and investments.

First started by Jim Bednar of Lititz, the Bednar Financial Group, LLC takes a visionary approach to financial services with the expertise of Senior Partners Scott Monger and Kevin Lamson continuing Jim Bednar’s long-time commitment to service and planning.

The Bednar Financial Group is located at620OregonRoad,notfarfromLancaster Airport and Penn Cinemas. With a strong sense of teamwork, they focus on giving clients a better understanding of financial planning and the tools to reach their financial goals, whether you are just starting out, with a growing family or reaching your retirement years.

“Our mission is to serve our clients more effectively and become a part of a team that shares personal core values,” says Kevin Lamson.

As Scott Monger adds, “Through our experience and professional expertise, Bednar Financial Group is focused to help clients in the areas of investments, financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning and insurance services.”

As part of Bednar Financial Group’s goal in serving clients, Bednar Insurance Services, LLC is guided by President Mark Snavely. As Mark notes, Bednar Insurance Services is focused on serving the needs of clients in the areas of group benefit insurance, medical supplements, disability insurance, personal medical coverage and insurance services.

With the vision of growing and strengthening the business, Bednar Financial Group expanded its breath and scope, bringing together more than 90 years of combined experience. “Our purpose is to help clients and to be good stewards of their assets,” says Kevin Lamson.

Securities, annuity and insurance products are offered through American Portfolios Financial Group, Inc. Bednar Financial Group is not owned by American Portfolios.

To find out more about how Bednar Financial Group can serve your financial and insurance needs, check the website at www.bednarfiancialgroup.com or call 435-8350.

