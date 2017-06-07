- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Bednar Financial Group: A Lititz Tradition for Financial and Insurance Needs
Advertisement
For more than 50years,Bednar has been a Lititz tradition, offering professional expertise in financial planning and investments.
First started by Jim Bednar of Lititz, the Bednar Financial Group, LLC takes a visionary approach to financial services with the expertise of Senior Partners Scott Monger and Kevin Lamson continuing Jim Bednar’s long-time commitment to service and planning.
The Bednar Financial Group is located at620OregonRoad,notfarfromLancaster Airport and Penn Cinemas. With a strong sense of teamwork, they focus on giving clients a better understanding of financial planning and the tools to reach their financial goals, whether you are just starting out, with a growing family or reaching your retirement years.
“Our mission is to serve our clients more effectively and become a part of a team that shares personal core values,” says Kevin Lamson.
As Scott Monger adds, “Through our experience and professional expertise, Bednar Financial Group is focused to help clients in the areas of investments, financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning and insurance services.”
As part of Bednar Financial Group’s goal in serving clients, Bednar Insurance Services, LLC is guided by President Mark Snavely. As Mark notes, Bednar Insurance Services is focused on serving the needs of clients in the areas of group benefit insurance, medical supplements, disability insurance, personal medical coverage and insurance services.
With the vision of growing and strengthening the business, Bednar Financial Group expanded its breath and scope, bringing together more than 90 years of combined experience. “Our purpose is to help clients and to be good stewards of their assets,” says Kevin Lamson.
Securities, annuity and insurance products are offered through American Portfolios Financial Group, Inc. Bednar Financial Group is not owned by American Portfolios.
To find out more about how Bednar Financial Group can serve your financial and insurance needs, check the website at www.bednarfiancialgroup.com or call 435-8350.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first time...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
- Posted May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Second Friday turns 10
Neighbors and businesses may come and go here in Lititz,...
- Posted June 9, 2017
- 0
-
Free dance showcase this Saturday
The Dance Dynamix Company will present its Showcase of Talent...
- Posted June 9, 2017
- 0
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe Satisfies Every Taste
Do you have a sweet tooth that craves luscious lemon...
-
Bednar Financial Group: A Lititz Tradition for Financial and Insurance Needs
For more than 50years,Bednar has been a Lititz tradition, offering...
-
Robert H. ‘Bob’ Gibble, 91, WWII vet, former Warwick Township supervisor, Gibble Bros. founder
Robert H. Gibble, 91 of Lititz, passed away June 3,...
-
Tom Thumb visits Lititz
On Wednesday May 14, 1879, something big happened in Lititz....
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Second Friday turns 10
Neighbors and businesses may come and go here in...
- June 9, 2017
- 0
-
Free dance showcase this Saturday
The Dance Dynamix Company will present its Showcase of...
- June 9, 2017
- 0
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe Satisfies Every Taste
Do you have a sweet tooth that craves luscious...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Mary Ann Seitz says:
-
Marian L Shatto says:
-
aimee says: