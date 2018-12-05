Bednar Financial Group: Investing with Purpose
When you consider your investments, it’s important to look past the noise of short term, day-to-day volatility, and invest with purpose. By having a sound plan, you can keep focused on your future financial goals as you navigate during uncertain market times.
As in past years, 2018 has been an up-and-down year for the stock market. Currently, the stock market has remained relatively flat after reaching an all-time high earlier in the year. Headlines of rising interest-rates, the mid-term election, and concerns over trade tariffs with China have all weighed on the market with uncertainty and increased volatility.
Investing with purpose means that you keep your financial goals in mind as you plan your investments. For example, if you’re planning and saving for retirement, you will want to stay the course. When the market is down, you are buying your investments on sale; when it is up, you get to enjoy the returns and won’t miss out by being in money market or cash accounts.
If you are years away from retirement, you do not need the money now, but in later years, such as 10,15, or 20 years from now. Staying the course may just be the best way to make sure you have the right amount of money saved for your retirement years.
Consider that the end of the year is a great time to review your current investment strategy and holdings, relocating them, if necessary, to be sure you are on the right track.
It is always a good idea to have a professional help guide you in your investment options. Bednar Financial Group can help navigate your investments and offer professional guidance to be sure that you are on track to meet your goals.
Through their experience and professional expertise, Bednar Financial Group is focused on helping clients in the areas of investments, financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning and insurance services.
Bednar Financial Group has expanded its breadth and scope, bringing together nearly 100 years of combined experience with one important focus: you. Their purpose is to help clients and to be good stewards of their assets. Whether you are just starting out in a career, you’re single, have a growing family, are in your middle years or looking toward retirement, Bednar Financial helps you make the best choices for your stage in life.
To find out more about how Bednar Financial Group can serve your financial and insurance needs, check the website at www.bednarfinancialgroup.com or call 717-435-8350.
