- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
- Ring in the new year with pork ‘n’ kraut!
- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
Bednar Financial Group: Begin the New Year with a Financial Review
Now that the New Year has started, there are a number of traditions people around the world observe to help bring prosperity in the New Year.
At Bednar Financial Group the recommendation is to begin 2017 with a Financial Review to help spark your finances. It’s a resolution worth making.
Revisit your spending plan. Begin with a financial review that takes a look at where your money goes. Your budget should cover all your living expenses and still leave you with enough extra cash to add to your savings and investments or an emergency fund. If it doesn’t, it’s time to look for places to cut back. The easiest way to save more is to reduce your spending.
Get a handle on debt. Paying off any balances on credit cards and personal loans, or at least reducing the amount, can potentially improve your credit score and put some extra money in your pocket for a rainy day. Remember to check your credit report annually with a major credit reporting agency. You can visit www.annaulcreditreport.com for further information.
Check on your investments. An annual review of your portfolio’s performance can tell you whether you are still on track. It’s important to review your investments and earning returns to be certain that you remain on track to meet your goals. Comparing your investment returns with an appropriate benchmark, such as the S&P 500, for example, can show you how well your investments have fared relative to the market. You may also want to consider rebalancing your investment accounts to see if your overall portfolio’s mix of stocks and bonds are still appropriate for your situation. If your investments have changed significantly from your original mix, it may be time to reallocate your holdings. Annual rebalancing can help you stay on target to meet your financial goals.
Set aside more for retirement. The start of a new year is a good time to review your savings ability to plan for an increase in the amount of money you contribute to your 401(k) or individual IRA accounts. In addition to the extra savings that will help you “boost” your account balance, the amount you save may receive additional tax benefits along the way. With your 401(k), pretax contributions are made before federal income taxes are taken out of your pay. Lastly, if you received a year-end bonus or expect an early tax return, you should consider setting aside a portion in an individual traditional or Roth IRA.
Bednar Financial Group can help you plan your finances with an Annual Review. To get started, call 717-435-8350 or visit www.bednarfinancialgroup.com for more information.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is well...
- Posted March 17, 2016
- 0
-
At Chancey’s Pub, It’s All About the Food
Chancey’s Pub in East Petersburg is a pub, of course....
-
Bednar Financial Group: Begin the New Year with a Financial Review
Now that the New Year has started, there are a...
-
Happy 103rd! Dorothy Markert Cushman
Some know her as Dorothy. Others call her Dot, Nanny...
-
School board approves new assistant principal
The Warwick School District welcomed Kristin Testerman as the new...
-
Gravie opens at Rock Lititz
To say Josh Funk has a lot going on is...
-
Withum resigns from Venture Lititz post
Decreased funding forces decision Kelly Withum, who has served as...
-
Rollie M. Broadwater Jr., 38, vibrant, colorful man with an infectious laugh, loved the outdoors, motorcycling
Rollie M. “Buster” Broadwater Jr., 38, of Lititz, died unexpectedly...
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is...
- March 17, 2016
- 0
-
At Chancey’s Pub, It’s All About the Food
Chancey’s Pub in East Petersburg is a pub, of...
-
Bednar Financial Group: Begin the New Year with a Financial Review
Now that the New Year has started, there are...
-
Happy 103rd! Dorothy Markert Cushman
Some know her as Dorothy. Others call her Dot,...
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is...
- March 17, 2016
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Tom Nesbitt says:
-
Nancy Brenton says:
-
Bud Brown says: