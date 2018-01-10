Anthony G. Decicco: Your Edward Jones Financial Advisor in Lititz
Edward Jones is the name to know when it comes to making sense of investing. Native in Lititz, Anthony G. DeCicco at Edward Jones is helping others reach their financial goals.
Located at 760 Lititz Pike in the beautiful Colonial style brick building right next to La Piazza, Anthony provides a full range of financial investment services, including retirement planning for individuals and businesses, education savings plans, estate considerations, portfolio reviews, risk management, life insurance, long-term care and income management.
“My goal is to leave my clients in a better financial situation than when I found them. I help clients get from here to there, while reaching financial goals along the way,” says Anthony.
Anthony grew up in Lititz and graduated from Warwick High School in 2011, before attending Millersville University. He wanted to live and work in Lititz, the community that is near and dear to his heart. He now resides in Lititz with his two dogs, an English Bulldog and an American Terrier.
You might know Anthony as a talented football player for the Warriors. He is one of six in a big Italian family. He works with Branch Office Administrator Madison Derr, a 2013 Warwick graduate.
As a financial advisor serving the Lititz area, Anthony understands that every individual is different. He focuses on understanding what is most important to them, using an established process to create personalized tailored solutions to help them reach their long-term financial goals. Strategies may shift in different stages of life, emphasizing growth initially, then planning for retirement.
“My role is essentially to help clients build up enough confidence to be able to know what year and day they can retire comfortably, and know their money will last throughout retirement,” says Anthony.
With the current stock market boom, Anthony Decicco works to understand your risk tolerance to help clients benefit from their investments by focusing on the market upside potential, while striving to protect clients on the downside by providing a custom-tailored portfolio.
“Whether you’re planning for retirement or saving for college, we can work together to develop specific strategies to help you achieve your goals and monitor your progress to help make sure you stay on track,” says Anthony.
Call to schedule a 401(k) or portfolio review with Financial Advisor Anthony Decicco at Edward Jones at 717-625-0316 or for more information, check the website at www.edwardjones.com.serving you 011018
