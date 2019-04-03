ALL Renovation and Design: Spring is Finally Here
Advertisement
That first whiff of a warm breeze. Spring has finally arrived! After a long, rainy summer; a long, rainy fall; and a long, cold, snowy winter, it’s time for flowers and bumble bees and green grass and throwing open the windows. And as you open that window, take a good look around.
Spring is a time of renewal and refreshment. Is it time to look around your home and imagine how it could be reinvigorated?
Maybe it needs a bit of a facelift – new countertops and cabinet doors in the kitchen or shiny new hardwood floors. Maybe you’d like to add some class – crown molding, a new banister, or a powder room that looks sleek and impressive instead of an afterthought. You could add some outdoor entertaining space with a new deck or patio just in time for summer. Or maybe this is the year you could tackle that major overhaul – a new kitchen layout and island, a new master bath, maybe a laundry room on the second floor, or a refinished basement perfect for relaxing.
Now is the time to start dreaming. What kind of backsplash can you picture? What flooring have you always wanted? What about a waterfall shower fixture, heated bathroom floor, or big picture window behind the sink?
The possibilities are endless, but it doesn’t mean your budget has to be. One of the most problematic areas on a renovation project is when changes keep happening during construction, driving up the cost unexpectedly.
But working with the right company can help you not only set a reasonable budget but also sticking to it. It’s all in the up-front planning.
ALL Renovation and Design is known for communication and planning. Owner Amos Lapp spends time with each client detailing out all updates needed to make your home better than it’s ever been. Clients comment on his strong listening skills to truly hear what clients want to do, and then work within those ideas to find the right design and products to fit the home and the homeowner’s dreams. He and his team dive in deep to map out as many details as possible up front, so that when construction begins it’s on schedule, on budget, and there are no surprises.
Amos maintains a showroom full of sample products that clients can come look at and review at 88 S. Penryn Road. He works his schedule around clients’ needs, from setting up initial discussions to reviewing designs, even down to working out a construction timeline. If you’ll want to be home during construction, he can work with you to make sure that’s doable. If you’d like to be completely out of the space while renovations are taking place, his team can accommodate that as well! Regardless, they thoroughly clean up their work area every day, so you’re not worrying about tracking drywall dust through your home or tripping on tools. The company’s project foreman will be in constant communication with you during construction, so you’ll always know where the project stands, and Amos’ team does a final walk through and will call in a professional to fix anything found not as it should be.
Take time this Spring to start thinking of what you want to refresh. You can call Amos and his team anytime at (717) 665-0470, or stop by ALL Renovation and Design showroom at 88 S. Penryn Road in Manheim. You can also check out past projects on their website at www.allrd.com. Make a phone call and your home could look like the one you’ve been picturing before the summer’s over.serrving-you-040419
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Warwick School Board: no tax hike, balanced budget
The Warwick School Board got some good news at their...
- Posted April 4, 2019
- 0
-
ALL Renovation and Design: Spring is Finally Here
That first whiff of a warm breeze. Spring has finally...
-
Ephrata Brewfest tickets now on sale
Ephrata’s 4th annual Brewfest will take place on Saturday, June...
-
Strong start for the Warwick girls
Amanda Herr and Brittany Hook are no longer playing at...
-
First-place Barons win fifth straight
Drew Mummau had been getting his share of base...
-
Warriors edge McCaskey ace Esh
Bounce back from loss to Penn Manor The last thing...
-
Reaching expectations
WHS boys and girls remain tied for first The importance...
-
Warwick School Board: no tax hike, balanced budget
The Warwick School Board got some good news at...
- April 4, 2019
- 0
-
ALL Renovation and Design: Spring is Finally Here
That first whiff of a warm breeze. Spring has...
- April 3, 2019
- 0
-
Ephrata Brewfest tickets now on sale
Ephrata’s 4th annual Brewfest will take place on Saturday,...
- April 3, 2019
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Cory Van Brookhoven says:
-
Kelly says:
-
Diana Lavia says: