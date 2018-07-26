Ali Witman Consignment: There’s Still Plenty of Summer Left
Whether you are looking for summery sundresses or fun-in-the-sun accessories, there is still plenty of summer left at Ali Witman Consignments.
This is where you’ll want to head for great fashions for men, women and children, all at greatly reduced prices. The secret to getting high style at not-so-high prices is that Ali Witman is a consignment shop, where people bring their gently used clothing so that you can reap the benefits.
Everything is almost new, in near perfect condition. Ali is very picky that way. Some fashions might never have been worn, because someone changed their mind, tucked it in the back of the closet, gained some weight, or lost weight.
At Ali Witman Consignment, you never know what you will find. The styles are rotated every week. You might just get lucky and find that perfect Trina Turk dress or a special occasion gown from Yoana Baraschi. The racks are filled to the brim with leading names like Nicole Miller, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Ann Taylor, Dooney & Bourke, Coach, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Buckle, Black Market/White House, Versace, Chicos, Michael Kors, Joan & David, Brighton, UGGS, Dana Buchman, Gucci, DKNY, Banana Republic and Armani. There are handbags, belts, scarves and designer fashions that include names like Laurél, Basler, Escada, Vince Camuto, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel, Sergio Rossi and Yoana Baraschi.
Organization is the key to the success of Ali Witman Consignments. While the shop might look almost too big with a vast selection, you’ll notice how beautifully organized it is. You can also get discounts of 10% to 20% off, depending on how long items have been in the store.
Ali Witman is great for kids who are constantly growing and tough on clothes. You don’t have to spend a fortune to keep your kids well-dressed in clothes they can really play in. It’s also great for school clothes for younger children and teens who want to wear the latest styles, while you want to stay in your budget.
Ali Witman works with her father Ron in the family business, which was started by Ali’s mother back in 1982. That makes it one of the oldest consignment shops in the area. Ron Witman has a particular interest in motorcycle gear, including a huge selection of Harley Davidson gear like boots, chaps, vests, rain gear, gloves, jackets, pants and more that will make you look cool on the road this season.
Consigners love Ali Witman, because she offers a 50/50 consignment. That means the consigner gets half of the sale price and she mails you a check. Consigned items stay in the store for four months. If they haven’t sold, you can pick them up or have them donated to a local charity. Ali is now accepting fall items for consignment. Be sure to make an appointment to consign items by calling the store at 717-626-0381.
Ali Witman Consignment is located in a beautiful country setting at 403 West Lexington Road, overlooking Lititz from the top of the hill. Due to upcoming road work, you'll want to go to West Newport Road, then turn left at Lexington Road. Ali Witman is on the right and you'll love the breathtaking view. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
