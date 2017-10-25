Ali Witman Consignment: When Name Dropping is a Good Thing
There’s nothing wrong with a little name dropping, especially when you can save big on some of the most famous names in designer fashions at a fraction of the cost.
At Ali Witman Consignment, name dropping is a very good thing. The place is a treasure trove of amazing finds that change almost every day, sometimes hour to hour. One minute you’ll find a rare pair of designer Christian Louboutin pumps, the luxury style with bold red soles, that were made famous on Sex in the City. If you’re not quick enough, someone else will walk off in these usually-super-expensive pumps, now an incredible bargain.
You might get lucky and find a ritzy pair of Manola Blahnik pumps, maybe even in the same snakeskin style that has become the First Lady’s signature look. Perhaps you’ll find Jimmy Choo shoes in sky-high heels or fancy Prada or Donald Pliner or Stuart Weitzman. Designer fashions include Laurél, Basler, Escada, Vince Camuto, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel, Sergio Rossi and Yoana Baraschi. The racks are filled to the brim with leading names like Nicole Miller, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Ann Taylor, Dooney & Bourke, Coach, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Buckle, Black Market/White House, Versace, Chicos, Michael Kors, Joan & David, Brighton, UGGS, Dana Buchman, Gucci, DKNY, Banana Republic and Armani.
If you see something you like, better grab it quick. That stunning vintage fur or super cool Harley Davidson jacket or classic wild west cowboy boots won’t stick around long, especially at amazingly affordable prices.
The secret to getting high style at not-so-high prices is that Ali Witman is a consignment shop, where people bring their gently used clothing so that you can reap the benefits. Everything is almost new, in near perfect condition. Ali is very picky that way. Some fashions might never have been worn because someone changed their mind, tucked it in the back of the closet, gained some weight, lost weight or decided that burgundy just wasn’t their color.
Ali Witman works with her father Ron in the family business, which was started by Ali’s mother back in 1982. That makes it one of the oldest consignment shops in the area. Ron Witman has a particular interest in motorcycle gear, including Harley Davidson boots, chaps, vests, rain gear, gloves, jackets, pants and more.
Ali Witman isn’t just for high fashion, of course. It’s great for kids, men, teens and everyday wear. You can get great styles at affordable prices, so you can save on kids clothes and they’ll feel confident looking great at school. Teens and college kids can get bargains that keep them stylish on a budget.
Consigners love Ali Witman, because she offers a 50/50 consignment. That means that the consigner gets half of the sale price. And she mails you a check. Consigned items stay in the store for four months. If they haven’t sold, you can pick them up or have them donated to a local charity. It’s important to make an appointment to consign items by calling the store at 626-0381. Ali is now accepting fall and winter items for consignment.
Ali Witman Consignment & Clothiers is located in a beautiful country setting at 403 West Lexington Road, overlooking Lititz from the top of the hill. You'll love the breathtaking view! Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
