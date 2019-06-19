Ali Witman Consignment for Summertime Style
From sundresses to swimsuits to shorts, you’ll find all the summertime styles you are looking for at Ali Witman Consignment.
There are sandals, beach bags, cover ups and so much more to help you look stylish all summer long. Men will love the selection of shorts, golf shirts and hats. There is even a huge selection of Harley Davidson leather jackets and other motorcycle gear for men and women. Ali Witman’s dad, Ron, is a Harley Davidson enthusiast and he has hand-picked the great leather gear at his daughter’s consignment shop. You will even find helmets, gloves and other accessories.
Ali Witman is great for kids who want to play outdoors and enjoy the summertime weather. Since children are constantly outgrowing their clothes, you can find kids clothes like sundresses, playsuits, shorts, tee shirts and swimsuits. There are clothes for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, school age kids and teens. There are also baby items like car seats and baby bouncers.
At Ali Witman Consignments, you will find all your favorite name brands at just a fraction of the original price. You can find outfits for that summer wedding or your trip to the shore. The selection changes from week to week and even day to day. If you find something you love, buy it now or you may miss your chance. Most customers say they stop in every week or two so they can find the newest bargains.
These are some of the best names around, like Nicole Miller, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Ann Taylor, Dooney & Bourke, Coach, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Buckle, Black Market/White House, Versace, Chicos, Michael Kors, Joan & David, Brighton, UGGS, Dana Buchman, Gucci, DKNY, Banana Republic and Armani. There are handbags, belts, scarves and designer fashions that include Laurél, Basler. Escada, Vince Camuto, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel, Sergio Rossi and Yoana Baraschi. Accessories include Prada, Jimmy Choo, Donald Pliner, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin.
Ali Witman Consignment is beautifully organized, so that it’s easy to find what you want, along with the accessories that will pull your look together. Everything is in good condition. Ali is picky about the merchandise she will accept. Some things are brand new, with tags still on them. Perhaps someone gained some weight, wanted to downsize, or just decided that yellow wasn’t their color. Regardless of the reason, you get to benefit.
Consigners love Ali Witman because she offers a 50/50 consignment. That means the consigner gets half of the sale price. And she mails you a check. Consigned items stay in the store for four months. If they haven’t sold, you can pick them up or have them donated to a local charity. It’s important to make an appointment to consign items by calling the store at 717-626-0381. Ali is now accepting summer items for consignment.
Ali Witman Consignment & Clothiers is located in a beautiful country setting at 403 West Lexington Road, overlooking Lititz from the top of the hill. You’ll love the breathtaking view! Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.serving-you-061919
