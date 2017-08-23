Ali Witman Consignment: How To Have the Best for Less
If you love fashion, but don’t want to spend high fashion prices, you owe it to yourself to shop at Ali Witman Consignment.
The moment you step into this vast world of fashion for men, women and children, you will be floored by all the choices. Everything is beautifully organized, arranged by color, so that if you are looking for a blue shirt, you’ll find it in the blue shirt section. The same goes for a red jacket or a tweed brown coat or black shoes or white sneakers.
The secret to getting high style at not-so-high prices is that Ali Witman is a consignment shop, where people bring their gently used clothing so that you can reap the benefits. Everything is almost new, in near perfect condition. Ali is very picky that way. Some fashions might never have been worn, because someone changed their mind, tucked it in the back of the closet, gained some weight, lost weight or decided that purple just wasn’t their color. Whatever the reason, you win.
At Ali Witman Consignment, you never know what you will find. The styles are rotated every week. You might just get lucky and find that perfect Trina Turk dress or a special occasion gown from Yoana Baraschi. The racks are filled to the brim with the leading names, like Nicole Miller, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Ann Taylor, Dooney & Bourke, Coach, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Buckle, Black Market/White House, Versace, Chicos, Michael Kors, Joan & David, Stuart Weitzman, Brighton, Dana Buchman, Gucci, DKNY, Banana Republic and Armani at a fraction of their original prices.
Everyone knows that accessories make the outfit, and Ali Witman has a great eye for the latest handbags, shoes, scarves, hats, jewelry and other accessories. From designer bags to stylish scarves that pull everything together, you love the accessory selection.
With school just weeks away, Ali Witman is the perfect place for back-to-school shopping. Kids get the latest styles at affordable prices, which is good news, since they always seem to grown out of them so quickly. It’s also great for teens, who want all the “in” looks. Heading back to college? Get stylish, comfortable clothes that you can actually afford.
Ali Witman works with her father Ron in the family business, which was started by Ali’s mother back in 1982. That makes it one of the oldest consignment shops in the area. Ron Witman has a particular interest in motorcycle gear, golf wear and outdoor wear. Check out the huge selection of Harley Davidson gear, including boots, chaps, vests, rain gear, gloves, jackets, pants and more that will make you look cool on the road this season.
Consigners love Ali Witman, because she offers a 50/50 consignment. That means that the consigner gets half of the sale price. And she mails you a check. Consigned items stay in the store for four months. If they haven’t sold, you can pick them up or have them donated to a local charity. It’s important to make an appointment to consign items by calling the store at 626-0381. Ali is now accepting fall items for consignment.
Ali Witman Consignment & Clothiers is located in a beautiful country setting at 403 West Lexington Road, overlooking Lititz from the top of the hill. You’ll love the breathtaking view! Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.serving-you-082317
