Ali Witman Consignment: In With the (Almost) New
For the New Year, it’s out with the old and in with the (almost) new at Ali Witman.
Consignment. There’s no better place to refresh your wardrobe with great finds at a fraction of their brand new prices.
As 2017 comes to a close and the New Year is about to begin, Ali Witman Consignment thanks all their customers and wishes them a wonderful holiday season and a very happy New Year.
With the New Year, you might be cleaning out your closet, and find it’s time to get rid of all the things you never wear. Then you can make way for new things that will freshen up your style in 2018. Some even have their original tags. But don’t hesitate. If you like that stunning vintage fur or super cool Harley Davidson jacket, now’s the time to get it before it’s gone.
Update your style with all sorts of designer fashions. You might find a rare pair of Christian Louboutin pumps, the luxury style with bold red soles that were made famous on Sex in the City. You might get lucky and find a ritzy pair of Manola Blahnik pumps. Perhaps you’ll find Jimmy Choo shoes in sky-high heels or fancy Prada or Donald Pliner or Stuart Weitzman.
There’s much more, like styles by Laurél, Basler. Escada, Vince Camuto, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel, Sergio Rossi and Yoana Baraschi. The racks are filled to the brim with leading names like Nicole Miller, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Ann Taylor, Dooney & Bourke, Coach, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Buckle, Black Market/White House, Versace, Chicos, Michael Kors, Joan & David, Brighton, UGGS, Dana Buchman, Gucci, DKNY, Banana Republic and Armani.
The secret to getting high style at not-so-high prices is that Ali Witman is a consignment shop, where people bring their gently used clothing so that you can reap the benefits. Everything is almost new, in near perfect condition. Ali is very picky that way. Some fashions might never have been worn, because someone changed their mind, tucked it in the back of the closet, gained some weight, lost weight or decided that burgundy just wasn’t their color.
Ali Witman works with her father Ron in the family business, which was started by Ali’s mother back in 1982. That makes it one of the oldest consignment shops in the area. Ron Witman has a particular interest in motorcycle gear, including Harley Davidson boots, chaps, vests, rain gear, gloves, jackets, pants and more.
Ali Witman isn’t just for high fashion. It’s great for kids, men, teens and everyday wear. You can get great styles at affordable prices, so you can save on clothes for kids, teens and college students on a budget.
At Ali Witman, consigners can take advantage of 50/50 consignment. That means that the consigner gets half of the sale price, with the check mailed to you. It’s important to make an appointment to consign items by calling the store at 626-0381.
Ali Witman Consignment & Clothiers is located in a beautiful country setting at 403 West Lexington Road, overlooking Lititz from the top of the hill. You’ll love the breathtaking view! Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
