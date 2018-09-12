Ali Witman Consignment: A Lesson in Dressing Well for Less

Advertisement

Now that school is back in session, it’s time to learn how to dress the entire family for less. The most important thing to know is Ali Witman Consignment.

This is where men, women and children can find all the great styles they want at great prices. It’s the perfect solution for kids who want to wear all the “in” styles on a budget. Since kids grow so quickly, you can find an entire school-year wardrobe without spending a fortune. From babies to toddlers to preschoolers to elementary school children, Ali Witman has everything you need. Have a picky middle schooler? Ali Witman has just what they want. High school and college students can find their favorite brands, which is great for those who might be working jobs to buy their own clothes.

The secret to getting high style at not-so-high prices is that Ali Witman is a consignment shop where people bring their gently used clothing so you can reap the benefits. Everything is almost new and in near perfect condition. The selection is ever-changing, so stop by often.

The styles are rotated every week. The racks are filled to the brim with leading names like Trina Turk, Nicole Miller, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Ann Taylor, Dooney & Bourke, Coach, Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Buckle, Black Market/White House, Versace, Chicos, Michael Kors, Joan & David, Brighton, UGGS, Dana Buchman, Gucci, DKNY, Banana Republic and Armani. There are handbags, belts, scarves and designer fashions that include names like Laurél, Basler. Escada, Vince Camuto, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel, Sergio Rossi and Yoana Baraschi.

Everything is beautifully organized at Ali Witman Consignments. There is a vast selection and you never know what you will find. You can also get discounts of 10% to 20% off, depending on how long items have been in the store.

Ali Witman works with her father Ron in the family business, which was started by Ali’s mother back in 1982. That makes it one of the oldest consignment shops in the area. Ron Witman has a particular interest in motorcycle gear, including a huge selection of Harley Davidson gear, like boots, chaps, vests, rain gear, gloves, jackets, pants and more that will make you look cool on the road this season. They just got a huge supply of Harley Davidson gear, many items in large sizes.

Consigners love Ali Witman because she offers a 50/50 consignment. That means that the consigner gets half of the sale price. And she mails you a check. Consigned items stay in the store for four months. If they haven’t sold, you can pick them up or have them donated to a local charity. Ali is now accepting fall items for consignment. Be sure to make an appointment to consign items by calling the store at 717-626-0381.

Ali Witman Consignment is located in a beautiful country setting at 403 West Lexington Road, overlooking Lititz from the top of the hill with a breathtaking view. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.