Bednar Financial Group: Serving Your Financial and Insurance Needs
A Lititz tradition, the Bednar name has been known for professional expertise in financial planning and investments for more than 50 years. First started by Jim Bednar of Lititz, the Bednar Financial Group, LLC takes a visionary...
- Posted April 5, 2017
-
May’s Service Center: A Few Lessons on Service
When your middle name is SERVICE, you know that May’s Service Center knows a thing or two about providing top-notch service for all types of vehicles. Whether you own a car or truck, foreign or domestic, May’s...
- Posted April 5, 2017
-
Centerville Lawn & Landscape: “We Listen, We Care”
At Centerville Lawn & Landscape, they do something you have always wanted from a lawn and landscape professional. “We listen, and we care,” says David Deckard, who has owned Centerville Lawn & Landscape for 30 years. That...
- Posted March 29, 2017
-
Eckert Signs Marks 40th Anniversary
For 40 years, Eckert Signs has been the expert at making businesses stand out from the crowd with eye-catching signs. Nothing gives your business better visibility than signs from Eckert Signs, whether they are signs outside your...
- Posted March 29, 2017
-
F&M Painting: Get Our Latest Tips and Advice on Facebook
F&M Painting is now on Facebook and it’s the place to go for all the latest painting tips and home improvement ideas. Whether you are thinking of a new color for your living room or you want...
- Posted March 22, 2017
-
DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC: The MOLD SPECIALIST You Need
You never know where mold can be hiding. That’s why you need DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC, the property damage restoration company that specializes in the removal of mold and moisture in your home or business. “Mold...
- Posted March 22, 2017
-
ALL Renovation & Design: Where ALL Things Are Possible
Have you ever been to a friend’s house on a Sunday afternoon to watch football together with your families and there was barely enough room for everyone to sit? Maybe you were invited to dinner and there...
- Posted March 15, 2017
-
Rely on S & B Auto Repair For Used Cars and Auto Repairs
Whether you need a good used car or reliable auto repair service- or both!- you can always rely on S & B Auto Repair. S & B Auto Repair is a true family business. Not only does...
- Posted March 15, 2017
-
Ensinger Graphics: The Solution for Every Client
No matter what your needs are for promotional products, Ensinger Graphics has great ideas…from A to Z. For 90 years, Ensinger Graphics has been putting their customers first with innovative ideas, creative solutions and dedicated customer service....
- Posted March 8, 2017
-
Lititz Podiatry: When Your Feet Hurt, Your Face Shows It
Ever wonder why totem pole faces look so scary? When your feet hurt, you can’t help but grimace in pain. Lititz Podiatry can help with foot pain. One of the most common complaints is heel pain. If...
- Posted March 2, 2017